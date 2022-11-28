Nov. 28 Bless Your Heart

BYH: To all who support "Toys for Tots." There are enough dollar stores around where everyone can afford a toy for their own children's Christmas. Only a few special groups benefit from "Toys for Tots." It is time to force others to buy for their own, and stop asking for handouts, and asking for free rides. I have to buy for my own, so should they. Welfare checks and Food Stamps provide enough.

BYH. To all who claim to be part of the LGBTQ group. What do you expect when you have pushed so hard against the rights of straight folks. Shootings are a sign of rebellion against your way of thinking and ideas. All I can say is keep pushing, and more deaths and shootings will be coming. "You sow to the wind, and now you will reap the whirlwind." Judgment day will come.

BYH to young progressives. I am sure you are familiar with the term "Buy now, pay later." Have you considered the fact that you will be the ones paying? Enjoy it while you can. Remember that your parents will not live forever.

BYH, wonder why the southern border is wide open? Biden has acknowledged by public comment and video that he wants open borders in order to reduce the white population in the U.S. and increase potential Democratic voters. DR, keep the people informed on this policy.

I can’t believe the Pitt County superintendent's statement on the state’s performance system! It may need to be improved but all school systems are required to follow the same rules. Pitt is no different than others! Leadership comes from the top! Don’t whine but work for change!

BOH Republicans! Most Republicans are sheep. Sheep are the dumbest of all animals in the world. Democrats lead you over the cliff one by one!

BYH to the victims. First the horrendous hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Then a perp throws a hammer at deputies chasing him. Why hasn't President Biden taken the podium and angrily demanded that Congress pass some "commonsense" hammer laws?

BYH to all the progressives who constantly criticize our country. You whine and complain about history, the environment, the government, different ethic groups and on and on. You should be giving thanks this week for living in a country that tolerates and allows you to spout your wack job ideas. Most countries of the world would have sent you packing, or worse. If you don't like it here, I believe you are free to leave.

Once you awaken, you have no interest in judging those who still sleep. BYH.

BYH, forgive your enemies, it messes with their heads.

BYH, your beliefs don't make you a better person, your behavior does.

BYH, love needs constant nourishment, whereas hate feeds on itself.

