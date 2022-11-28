Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Week 14 Football Recap: Lincoln Wins Turkey Day, St. Ignatius Falls in Title Game
While San Francisco had a pair of state football champions last year, the city has just one representative this season. Lincoln is gunning for a third state championship after a Turkey Day Game win over Balboa, while St. Ignatius’ bid for its first Central Coast Section (CCS) title since 2012 fell just short as the Wildcats lost to Bellarmine. The Standard has thorough coverage of both games, as well as other important local sports action.
thewildcattribune.com
Junior Mylia Perez commits to Stanford for softball
Dougherty Valley junior Mylia Perez committed to Stanford University early this November to play softball beginning fall of 2024. Her talent and grit, combined with her academic strengths, allowed Mylia Perez to receive offers from various Ivy League schools. The youngest of three children, Mylia Perez has always been very...
Stanford Athletics says it ‘deeply regrets’ offense caused by band’s halftime show
The Daily Universe reported that the Stanford Cardinal athletic department addressed the halftime show performed during its football game against the BYU Cougars.
sfstandard.com
Can USF Basketball Return to March Madness?
The 2021-22 San Francisco Dons men’s basketball team had the program’s most successful season this century, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998 and rejuvenating interest both on campus and around the city. Should the Dons return to March Madness this year, it would need...
Two runners suffer heart attacks in Monterey Bay Half Marathon saved by fellow competitors
By KTVU staff Published November 28, 2022 9:56AM MONTEREY, Calif. - Race officials said that two runners who had heart attacks during the Monterey Bay Half Marathon earlier this month were saved by fellow competitors. According to the Monterey Herald, the athletes collapsed during the 13.1-mile race that stretches along the rugged coastline. One of the people who reportedly came The post Two runners suffer heart attacks in Monterey Bay Half Marathon saved by fellow competitors appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
californiaglobe.com
Elite Lowell School Back in the News
This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
lahstalon.org
New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year
Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
Stanford Daily
Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct
Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real
One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Bay Area rain forecast for Thursday could be heavier than expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early December storm that’s currently on track to hit the Bay Area late tonight could bring heavier than expected rainfall levels, according to the latest forecast. With wet weather set to descend on the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, PG&E is warning people to be prepared. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla […]
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
KSBW.com
Heavy rain projected on the Central Coast: When you can expect the storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Heavy rain is expected to hit the Central Coast on Thursday. Here's a timeline based on current storm data from Wednesday morning to help you prepare for the coming rain. Wednesday. 8 p.m.: Possible light showers. Thursday. Midnight: High winds begin to ramp up with gusts...
sfbayview.com
Ranked choice voting shakes up Oakland mayoral election
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is a hot topic in Oakland right now, after the long count of mayoral election ballots shows Asian candidate, Sheng Thao, beat out Black candidate Loren Taylor by a very thin margin of votes. Allyssa Victory, the most progressive and grassroots candidate in the election, did great and proved herself to be a political force to reckoned with in Oakland, in part because of RCV.
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose
San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
Comments / 2