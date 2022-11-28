Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Trinity County COVID Vaccination & Testing Clinics Cancelled Due to Weather
Due to weather conditions, the SNAP Nurse COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be canceled over the next several days. The Weaverville SNAP Nurse site at the Veterans Hall on November 30, 2022 (today) will close at 12:30. The following upcoming SNAP Team COVID- 19 testing and vaccination clinics will...
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County alerts people about data breach compromising social security numbers
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Tehama County is sending letters to people whose personal information may have been compromised in a data breach. The Tehama County Department of Social Services said an unauthorized party gained access to their iIT network between November 2021 and April 2022. The compromised information includes names,...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
kymkemp.com
Prescribed Burns in Sproul Creek and Bald Hills Areas – Weather Conditions Permitting
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct prescribed burning for fuel hazard reduction in the Sproul Creek area on Tuesday (11/29) and Wednesday (11/30). Burning operations are implemented in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Please note that smoke may...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Offers Winter Driving Tips
Information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Winter is upon us! Please keep these winter driving tips in mind when you’re out and about. • Be prepared and check road conditions and weather conditions often. • Be prepared for chain requirements. • Remove ice and snow from all...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Arrest McKinleyville Man for Elder Abuse and More
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
Why are repeat offenders being released early? Shasta County District Attorney responds
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett understands the problems our county, and overall the state, face when it comes to a lack of jail and prison space. She said, in Shasta County, the size of the jail alone contributes to offenders being allowed back onto the...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Warns Residents of a Fake Check Scam Targeting Local Resident
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. With the holiday season upon us, so too are scams. This week the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fake check scam targeting a local resident. The resident recently received an unsolicited parcel in the mail containing...
actionnewsnow.com
Crye, Kelstrom win Shasta County supervisor seats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three weeks after Election Day, the Shasta County Clerk reported Tuesday that all ballots have been counted and will be certified by the end of the week. Kevin Crye won District 1 Supervisor by 90 votes. Crye received 5,463 votes and Erin Resner received 5,373 votes.
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
kymkemp.com
Weott CSD Board Members Jump Ship as Help Arrives
This month’s meeting of the Weott Community Services District’s board was held at the district’s office to allow for remote access to the meeting on November 22. The small office was crowded with about twelve people in attendance in addition to the three-person board. Board member Lou...
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
