ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court

At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Offers Winter Driving Tips

Information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Winter is upon us! Please keep these winter driving tips in mind when you’re out and about. • Be prepared and check road conditions and weather conditions often. • Be prepared for chain requirements. • Remove ice and snow from all...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Deputies Arrest McKinleyville Man for Elder Abuse and More

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Warns Residents of a Fake Check Scam Targeting Local Resident

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. With the holiday season upon us, so too are scams. This week the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fake check scam targeting a local resident. The resident recently received an unsolicited parcel in the mail containing...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crye, Kelstrom win Shasta County supervisor seats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three weeks after Election Day, the Shasta County Clerk reported Tuesday that all ballots have been counted and will be certified by the end of the week. Kevin Crye won District 1 Supervisor by 90 votes. Crye received 5,463 votes and Erin Resner received 5,373 votes.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation

Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Weott CSD Board Members Jump Ship as Help Arrives

This month’s meeting of the Weott Community Services District’s board was held at the district’s office to allow for remote access to the meeting on November 22. The small office was crowded with about twelve people in attendance in addition to the three-person board. Board member Lou...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange

Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
kymkemp.com

Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday

Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy