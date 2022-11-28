ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
New York Post

The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more

Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Men's Health

Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
yankodesign.com

Tiny, prefab, foldable house is a dream for nomads

When I was a young kid, one of my naive dreams was to have a house that I can pack up in a suitcase and bring out to wherever I’m traveling. I thought I would be able to save up on hotel fees since I can actually bring my house everywhere. Or maybe I watched Mary Poppins too many times and thought that I can actually fit things in a bag like an entire house and all the other furniture. Well of course that is still an impossibility right now, at least the Mary Poppins’ bag part. We do have tiny homes that we can pack up and technically bring wherever we want.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Digital Trends

You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)

As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
WREG

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?. Despite high inflation, consumers took advantage of Black Friday deals like never before. Shoppers spent over $9 billion, which is a new record for the retail holiday. Many took advantage of “buy now, pay later” programs to help spread out spending over time to ease budget strain when making purchases.
hypebeast.com

Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom

After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
SheKnows

The Custom Closet You've Always Wanted Is Now Possible Thanks to Modular Closets' Epic Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Asking Santa for a brand-new closet for Christmas this year? You may want to send him this article then because Modular Closets is hosting a massive 20-percent-off sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so your organization dreams can come true for a lot less. Modular Closets, the only independent closet retailer that allows for easy online shopping (you can add singular closet modules or entire kits to your shopping cart), is hosting their deepest discount of the year right now....

Comments / 0

Community Policy