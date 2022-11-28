ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

Fresno State Focus 11/30/2022

DescriptionFresno State's news magazine program produced by broadcast journalism students in the Media, Communications and Journalism department.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County.  The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from.  She was a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Old Armenian Town: A fight to preserve history

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s a fight to preserve history and the Armenian culture in Fresno and the area many want to see districted as “Old Armenian Town.” Monday night, the Historic Preservation Commission met at city hall. A handful of people spoke out expressing their frustrations with the lack of transparency and communication when […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Last roll call for Collins on council

The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.
VISALIA, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County II

A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Friends of the Kings County Library receive grant

Joe Casey, President of the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation recently presented a grant award to Marlene DiNicola, vice president of Friends of the Kings County Library. The $1,500 grant will be used to produce the enrichment performances that will be part of the 2023 Children's Summer Reading Program at the seven branches of the Kings County Library, according to a release from the Friends of the Kings County Library.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
FRESNO, CA

