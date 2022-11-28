Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
Council to vote on new park in Fresno High neighborhood
Fresno Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and city officials outlined the next steps for the "Pocket Park" on the northeast corner of Van Ness and Weldon Avenues.
cmac.tv
Fresno State Focus 11/30/2022
DescriptionFresno State's news magazine program produced by broadcast journalism students in the Media, Communications and Journalism department.
New senior center unveiled in central Fresno
The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is now ready to open a new senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.
Visalia kicks off holiday season with 76th Candy Cane Lane Parade
The floats and performers in downtown Visalia Monday night transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.
Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County. The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from. She was a […]
Old Armenian Town: A fight to preserve history
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s a fight to preserve history and the Armenian culture in Fresno and the area many want to see districted as “Old Armenian Town.” Monday night, the Historic Preservation Commission met at city hall. A handful of people spoke out expressing their frustrations with the lack of transparency and communication when […]
2 Fresno nonprofits come together to help feed senior women in need
The Central California Food Bank and Cultiva la Salud are two Fresno non-profits focusing their efforts on feeding the hungry.
thesungazette.com
Last roll call for Collins on council
The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County II
A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment. Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley […]
Hanford Sentinel
Friends of the Kings County Library receive grant
Joe Casey, President of the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation recently presented a grant award to Marlene DiNicola, vice president of Friends of the Kings County Library. The $1,500 grant will be used to produce the enrichment performances that will be part of the 2023 Children's Summer Reading Program at the seven branches of the Kings County Library, according to a release from the Friends of the Kings County Library.
Illnesses are sweeping through schools, when should parents keep their kids home?
Health officials say illnesses are sweeping through schools as families are dealing with RSV, the flu, COVID, the common cold and more.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
Freeze warning brings challenges for the Central Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Central Valley as temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
