Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to feature satellite connectivity
Samsung looks to be bringing satellite connectivity to the upcoming Galaxy S23 launch. The Korean OEM has been working with Iridium to utilize its satellites for the new phone release as it supports sending texts and images.
Android Headlines
Google is officially rolling out app archiving support
Following an announcement earlier this year, Google is finally rolling out app archiving support with an update to the Google Play Store. Therefore, giving users the storage and resource-saving benefits of uninstalling without having to set up or log in to apps again. Google says app archiving on Android can offload as much as 60% of the storage space that an app uses.
Android Headlines
Save $20 on an unlimited Google Fi 5G SIM card for Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but the deals are not! For Cyber Monday, Google has a new deal on its Google Fi phone service. You can get a Google Fi SIM card with an unlimited plan for $20 off. This brings the price down from $65 to $45 for the first month.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
Android Headlines
WhatsApp starts rolling out 'Message Yourself' feature
On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp confirmed to TechCrunch that they have started the rollout of a new feature called “Message Yourself”. This feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo a few weeks ago and has been in public beta testing for some time. Until now, the...
Android Headlines
Android 13 rolls out to Galaxy Tab S7, F6 & more Samsung devices
Samsung keeps on pushing Android 13 to more of its Galaxy devices. It recently released the update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy F62. The Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also picking up the new Android version, complete with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
How to get a free Samsung Galaxy A53 with this epic Verizon deal (spoiler: it isn't hard)
Head to Verizon before Monday, December 5th, and you can get a free Galaxy A53 when you sign up for an eligible data plan.
Android Headlines
Google One VPN rollout started for the Pixel 7 series
Some of you may recall that Google talked about Google One VPN during the Pixel 7 launch event. This was one of the features Google announced, but it was not available at launch. The company said that it’s “coming soon”. Wel. It seems like the Google One VPN rollout has started.
Clayton News Daily
Get A Samsung Frame TV Practically Free With This Trade-In Deal
If you’re after an aesthetically pleasing TV, there’s really no need to look further than Samsung’s The Frame. When paired with a bezel frame (basically, a frame for your Frame) and Art Mode is engaged, you might mistake it for an actual piece of art. The 2022...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S with 4,000 Pa suction power launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S is now available to pre-order in China. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power and is accompanied by a high-speed rotating mop for deep stain removal. You can choose from three water levels, with an intelligent water control tank and a highly absorbent fabric mophead that helps to dry the floors. The robot vacuum cleaner uses 3D obstacle avoidance technology and LDS navigation to plan an efficient route around your home.
Android Headlines
Samsung may be developing a Self Repair Assistant mobile app
Samsung could be working on a mobile app for its self-repair program. The company recently filed a trademark application for the name Self Repair Assistant. According to the accompanying documents, the product is a mobile app providing “consultancy and information services” for “self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair” of smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds. The app’s icon features a wrench inside a gear on a blue background with rounded corners.
OnePlus now guarantees more Android updates than Google
OnePlus is upgrading its software update policy to rival that of Samsung, the previous update leader.
Android Headlines
Google Play's best app & game awards for 2022 are official
Google has announced Google Play’s best app and game awards for 2022. As is the case every year, Google picks the best Play Store software across a number of categories, and this year’s winners are official. Google Play’s app and game awards for 2022 are now official.
TechRadar
Future OnePlus phones will be supported for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S22
Not so long ago, Android phones were terrible for updates, with many handsets only getting a couple of new Android releases if they were lucky. But in recent years a lot of brands have been supporting their phones for longer, and now OnePlus is pushing support beyond that of almost any other company.
Android Authority
New leak gives us our first glimpse at the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a could take some design cues from the Pixel 7. Newly leaked renders have given us our first look at the Pixel 7a. The images reveal a device that’s not too far off from the Pixel 6a’s design. The dimensions are said to be 152.4 x...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update
Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Comments / 0