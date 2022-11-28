ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Google is officially rolling out app archiving support

Following an announcement earlier this year, Google is finally rolling out app archiving support with an update to the Google Play Store. Therefore, giving users the storage and resource-saving benefits of uninstalling without having to set up or log in to apps again. Google says app archiving on Android can offload as much as 60% of the storage space that an app uses.
Android Headlines

Save $20 on an unlimited Google Fi 5G SIM card for Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but the deals are not! For Cyber Monday, Google has a new deal on its Google Fi phone service. You can get a Google Fi SIM card with an unlimited plan for $20 off. This brings the price down from $65 to $45 for the first month.
Digital Trends

Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Android Headlines

WhatsApp starts rolling out 'Message Yourself' feature

On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp confirmed to TechCrunch that they have started the rollout of a new feature called “Message Yourself”. This feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo a few weeks ago and has been in public beta testing for some time. Until now, the...
Android Headlines

Android 13 rolls out to Galaxy Tab S7, F6 & more Samsung devices

Samsung keeps on pushing Android 13 to more of its Galaxy devices. It recently released the update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy F62. The Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also picking up the new Android version, complete with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
makeuseof.com

The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Android Headlines

Google One VPN rollout started for the Pixel 7 series

Some of you may recall that Google talked about Google One VPN during the Pixel 7 launch event. This was one of the features Google announced, but it was not available at launch. The company said that it’s “coming soon”. Wel. It seems like the Google One VPN rollout has started.
Clayton News Daily

Get A Samsung Frame TV Practically Free With This Trade-In Deal

If you’re after an aesthetically pleasing TV, there’s really no need to look further than Samsung’s The Frame. When paired with a bezel frame (basically, a frame for your Frame) and Art Mode is engaged, you might mistake it for an actual piece of art. The 2022...
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S with 4,000 Pa suction power launches

The Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S is now available to pre-order in China. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power and is accompanied by a high-speed rotating mop for deep stain removal. You can choose from three water levels, with an intelligent water control tank and a highly absorbent fabric mophead that helps to dry the floors. The robot vacuum cleaner uses 3D obstacle avoidance technology and LDS navigation to plan an efficient route around your home.
Android Headlines

Samsung may be developing a Self Repair Assistant mobile app

Samsung could be working on a mobile app for its self-repair program. The company recently filed a trademark application for the name Self Repair Assistant. According to the accompanying documents, the product is a mobile app providing “consultancy and information services” for “self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair” of smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds. The app’s icon features a wrench inside a gear on a blue background with rounded corners.
Android Headlines

Google Play's best app & game awards for 2022 are official

Google has announced Google Play’s best app and game awards for 2022. As is the case every year, Google picks the best Play Store software across a number of categories, and this year’s winners are official. Google Play’s app and game awards for 2022 are now official.
TechRadar

Future OnePlus phones will be supported for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S22

Not so long ago, Android phones were terrible for updates, with many handsets only getting a couple of new Android releases if they were lucky. But in recent years a lot of brands have been supporting their phones for longer, and now OnePlus is pushing support beyond that of almost any other company.
Android Authority

New leak gives us our first glimpse at the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a could take some design cues from the Pixel 7. Newly leaked renders have given us our first look at the Pixel 7a. The images reveal a device that’s not too far off from the Pixel 6a’s design. The dimensions are said to be 152.4 x...
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update

Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy