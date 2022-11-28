Read full article on original website
Related
The best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, including big savings on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Insider
Amazon's Cyber Monday Apple deals are selling out, here's what's left
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is ending soon and some of Amazon's top deals are selling out. We've rounded up the best offers still available, with discounts on Apple products, Bose headphones and more. With mere hours...
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ offering a Cyber Monday discount on Ryan Reynolds+
Get Ryan Reynolds+ at a discount thanks to an ad from Apple TV+ promoting the holiday musical "Spirited." Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer team up in a satirical Cyber Monday ad offering a discount on something called Ryan Reynolds+. The disgruntled Ryan Reynolds can be seen becoming increasingly frustrated at the casual insults thrown his way.
CBS News
Best Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods: These Apple earbuds are their lowest price, ever
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods this Black Friday are at Walmart and Amazon.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday deals, Aqara T1 Pro, Amazon Alexa's issues, HomeKit on Hubitat
On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.
CBS News
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on picture frame TVs: Samsung's 'The Frame' and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday weekend is coming to a close. But there are still plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 accounted for half of smartwatch market in Q3 2022
The global smartwatch market grew in 2022, with Apple accounting for roughly half of overall shipments thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8. The latest analysis from Counterpoint finds that Apple saw growth of 48% year-over-year thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8 released in September. It accounted for approximately 56% of overall smartwatch shipments.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup began in the middle of 2022. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. The generational jump for the iPhone 14 Pro was a little wider than others. Cameras were improved across the board, a new cutout for the sensor housing was introduced, and the display gained always-on capabilities.
Apple Insider
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
The best deals on Apple AirPods, the Apple Watch, Apple MacBook and more Apple products ahead of the holidays
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the best Apple deals ahead of the holidays? Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple products...
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best offers on AirTags, iPads, iPhones, MacBook Pros and AirPods
Black Friday is in full swing now, and the top bits of tech are available for less. As we enter the third day of sales, TVs, laptops, gaming gear and, yes, those pricey Apple products can all be found for a fraction of their regular price.Several stores are taking part this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.While Apple itself isn’t reducing prices for Black Friday, the tech giant is offering a gift card worth up to £250 in exchange for a purchase – so it’s...
Apple Insider
Whill Model F Travel Chair review: What Apple would make, if it wanted to
We've driven the Whill's Model F power wheelchair nearly daily, over six months. We can say, without a single doubt, that it is the wheelchair that Apple would make, if it was in the market to do so. I am not the one who needs this chair, so a little...
The best Cyber Monday deals on MacBooks to shop right now before they’re gone
Getting a good deal on Apple products is always a boon, so if you’ve been waiting patiently for the lowest prices of the year for your next MacBook purchase, you’re in luck. Cyber Monday does not disappoint. And if you buy a MacBook from Apple.com, you’ll even get up to a $250 gift card on your purchase, as well as three months of free Apple TV+.
Comments / 0