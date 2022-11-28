Read full article on original website
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group B which includes England, Iran, USA and Wales.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup confirmed lineups as Depay starts for La Oranje
The Netherlands are in pole position at the top of Group A but they must keep their focus against the already knocked-out hosts Qatar to secure a last-16 spot. This will be Qatar's final game at their first World Cup, becoming only the second host nation to crash out in the group stages after losing to Ecuador and Senegal.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
England vs Wales player ratings as Marcus Rashford stars but Gareth Bale anonymous in World Cup clash
England wrapped up top spot in Group B as they thrashed Wales, who crashed out of the World Cup.Marcus Rashford scored twice, either side of a goal from Phil Foden, as England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal.Rashford scored a stunning free-kick shortly after the break before Foden doubled England’s lead within two minutes of the opener.Rashford then added his second with a brilliant solo run, as Wales suffered a heavy defeat to bring their first World Cup appearance in 64 years to a closeHere are how the players ratedEngland Jordan Pickford - 6Did not touch the ball...
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
Yardbarker
Liverpool Enter The Race For Ghana’s World Cup Hero Mohammed Kudus
However, it is another player to have shone at the 2022 World Cup added to the growing list of possible transfers. Ghana midfielder Mohamed Kudus scored two goals as they beat South Korea 3-2 to set up a decider on Sunday against old-rivals Uruguay. Klopp’s Rebuild. The rebuild Jurgen...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker
West Ham United youngster looks ‘certain to join’ Newcastle United
Newcastle United are looking to secure their second January signing in the form of West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby. The Magpies came close to securing the full-back’s signature in the summer before the deal failed on deadline day. Now, Eddie Howe is aiming to materialise a deal in...
Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales
England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening.Here are five talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter.Turning tide of history"We're fully motivated, fully incentivised into throwing absolutely everything into getting the win. Then, who knows? Hopefully, there's a chance we can still get us out of this group.”#ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger— FA WALES (@FAWales) November 27, 2022Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with...
Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.
Yardbarker
Video – Tavallaey and Garganese offer their input on Juventus target Jakub Kiwior
Since the beginning of the season, Jakub Kiwior has been one of the breakout stars in Serie A. Despite playing for the relatively modest Spezia, the Polish centre-back caught the attention of several top clubs, and has now cemented himself as an integral part for his national team in the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat 'is wanted by Liverpool to replace outgoing Julian Ward' - and he still has a 'brilliant' relationship with former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jurgen Klopp
Sven Mislintat is a candidate to takeover as Liverpool sporting Director in summer 2023, with Julian Ward already informing the club that he will vacate his post at the end of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund chief scout is currently with fellow Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart as their sporting director,...
Bailey Wright reveals World Cup heartbreak amid Australia celebrations
Sunderland defender hit with horrible news from home after famous World Cup win.
NBC Sports
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another. That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
