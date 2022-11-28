Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
In Style
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
2022 may very well be considered the year of sheer. From award show red carpets to New York Fashion Week shows, celebrities just keep wearing see-through — and Emily Ratajkowski’s latest appearance proved that the transparent trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday, the model arrived...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Tia Mowry Cozies Up in All-White Outfit With Hooded Sweater & Chunky Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry snapped a quick mirror selfie, of which she shared on her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress sporting a comfortable white athleisure set with chunky platform sneakers. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore an oversized drawstring sweatshirt overtop a zip-up turtleneck that peeked past the neckline of the hoodie. On bottom, Mowry wore matching sweats with a relaxed fit. Getting shady, the 44-year-old donned black sunglasses with round lenses and silver frames while her...
wmagazine.com
Emily Ratajkowski Is All About Animal Print Boots This Winter
If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to pack away your sandals for the year and dust off those boots. We’ve officially entered the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than with a good ol’ pair of knee-highs? But if you’re in the market for a new pair this winter, Emily Ratajkowski suggests you forgo the usual black or brown variety and go for something a little bolder. The model has been showing off her extensive boots collection around New York City, and there isn’t one basic shoe in sight.
Kendall Jenner Goes Sporty-Chic in Nike Tom Sachs Sneaker With Bralette & Leggings
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner showcased her sporty-chic style during her latest outing. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets of Los Angeles on Nov. 27. Jenner was dressed in athleisure attire for the occasion. “The Kardashians” star wore a simple white sports bra with sleek black high-waist leggings. Instead of tying her sweatshirt around her waist, she kept it draped into a knot across her shoulders. Sticking to a casual vibe, the reality star parted her hair in the middle and clipped...
Emily Ratajkowski Cozies Up in Red Puffer & New Balance Sneakers With Her Dog in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about with her dog Columbo on this crisp New York fall morning. Ratajkowski was wearing the epitome of a model-off-duty look in a hip-length red puffer coat, with a light-grey hoodie, and a pair of dark black slacks. The model styled the look with dark circular sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a lightly tousled hairdo. For the walk, Ratajkowski wore a pair of light-gray and white New Balance 574 core sneakers. The sneakers have been popping...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Vogue
Kate Moss’s Bare-Faced Beauty Shows Sometimes Less Really Is More
We’ve been marvelling at Kate Moss’s radiant skin for years at this point, and recently the supermodel gave the world some answers to the secrets of her ageless glow, with her new beauty and wellness brand, Cosmoss. She’ll still say yes to a Diet Coke – as the brand’s creative director, it’s a given – but only after starting her day with meditation and a nourishing skincare routine.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives ’90s Supermodel Energy in White Halter Dress & Black Knee-High Boots at Code8’s Launch Event
Emily Ratajkowski attended Code8 NYC launch event in New York last night. The supermodel wore a simple but effective halter-style dress to the event, which gathered some of the industry’s most fashionable folks. EmRata’s dress evoked the ’90s which she paired alongside sleek black footwear. The attired featured a white base with a gilded strap that was fixed around the model’s neck and fastened in place with a silver buckle. The style was draped and gathered to one side, creating a flattering silhouette. Halter-style dresses became popular in the ’70s as formal attire, often seen on red carpets and dance floors. By...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber’s Gym Look Is Right Out Of Princess Diana’s Playbook
Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted at a Pilates class in Los Angeles with friend Kendall Jenner in tow. The two models wore chic athleisure looks, and Bieber’s outfit seemed particularly familiar. Taking her cues from Princess Diana, she recreated one of the late royal’s signature casual styling moves.
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022
Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
