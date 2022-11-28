If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to pack away your sandals for the year and dust off those boots. We’ve officially entered the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than with a good ol’ pair of knee-highs? But if you’re in the market for a new pair this winter, Emily Ratajkowski suggests you forgo the usual black or brown variety and go for something a little bolder. The model has been showing off her extensive boots collection around New York City, and there isn’t one basic shoe in sight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO