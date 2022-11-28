ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Axios

"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say

The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Washington Examiner

Experts see housing prices dropping as high mortgage rates hit demand

Experts expect home prices to keep falling in 2023 as high mortgage rates and slowing sales chip away at the housing market. After a gangbusters year in 2021 that featured ultralow mortgage rates and strong demand, existing home prices peaked earlier this year and have been tumbling ever since. The falling prices don’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK

It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
The Hill

How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets

A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling.  These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead to smaller down…
SAN JOSE, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair's comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus...
The Independent

Number of mortgage approvals for house purchase falls to lowest level since 2020

The number of mortgage approvals being made to home buyers fell to its lowest level in more than two years in October.Some 58,977 home loans were approved – marking the lowest monthly total since June 2020 – according to Bank of England figures.The total fell sharply from 65,967 mortgages approved for house purchase in September.Mortgage rates surged following the mini-budget in September, although in recent weeks there have been signs of the market settling down.The decline seen is almost certainly a consequence of a disastrous mini-budgetMarc von Grundherr, Benham and ReevesA string of Bank of England base rate hikes has...

