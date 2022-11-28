The 20 best easy Christmas baking recipes

Chocolate plum pudding by Helen Goh. Prop styling: Kate Whitaker. Food styling: Bianca Nice.

Easy. Christmas. Baking. Three of my favourite words. Three of my favourite things. Twenty perfect recipes. Nigel and Nigella! Maple walnut biscuits from Jeremy Lee. A breakfast loaf from Honey & Co, marmalade popovers from Margaret Costa. Advent treats: flammkuchen from Anja Dunk and Yotam’s Swiss chocolate cookies. There are savouries: cheese and quince shortbread from Olia Hercules, sage and onion twists from Benjamina Ebuehi, stilton scones from Claire Thomson. There’s sweet: chocolate plum pudding and candy cane cookies. Truly, simply delicious. Merry Christmas from OFM.

Chocolate plum pudding recipe by Helen Goh (pictured above)

Chocolate gives this Christmas pudding its intense flavour

Saffron custard and panettone pudding recipe by Letitia Clark

Saffron custard and panettone pudding. Photograph: Matt Russell

An Italian twist on bread and butter pudding

Marmalade popovers recipe by Margaret Costa

Marmalade popovers. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A festive treat for breakfast, best eaten piping hot

Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk

Flammkuchen. Photograph: Anja Dunk

This is a sublimely simple German version of a pizza

Mincemeat rolls recipe by Nigel Slater

Mincemeat rolls. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

A filo pastry take on the classic mince pie

Sage and onion twists recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi

Sage and onion twists. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A tasty variation on the traditional breadstick, perfect for a party

Honey bombs recipe by Trine Hahnemann

Honey bombs. Photograph: Columbus Leth

A Scandinavian classic treat to eat with hot tea

Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf recipe by Georgina Hayden

Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The cranberries make this simple cake into a festive treat

Apple and calvados cake recipe by Fergus Henderson

Apple and calvados cake. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The brandy lifts this bake to a thing of appley wonder

Christmas cheese and quince shortbread recipe by Olia Hercules

Christmas cheese and quince shortbread. Photograph: Joe Woodhouse

A great little canape to go with a lovely glass of festive fizz

Gingerbread pears recipe by Rukmini Iyer

Gingerbread pears. Photograph: David Loftus

Three kinds of ginger go into this festive pudding

Hazelnut chocolate brownies recipe by Florence Knight

Hazelnut chocolate brownies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

These brownies get their nuttiness from hazelnuts instead of walnuts

Sticky toffee pudding recipe by Nigella Lawson

Sticky toffee pudding. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Intense and treacly, Christmas comfort food at its best

Maple walnut biscuits recipe by Jeremy Lee

Maple walnut biscuits. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Simple to make and just as good with ice-cream for dessert as with a cup of tea

Brunsli chocolate cookies recipe by Yotam Ottolenghi

Brunsli chocolate cookies. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

These spicy Swiss treats can be baked a little ahead of the holiday itself

Candy cane chocolate chip cookies recipe by Claire Ptak

Candy cane chocolate chip cookies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

This biscuit is inspired by American peppermint stick ice-cream

Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf recipe by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich

Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf. Photograph: Patricia Niven

Start the day with this really Christmassy treat

Masala chai pecan bundt recipe by Tarunima Sinha

Masala chai pecan bundt. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A welcome spicy addition to a festive tea table

Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci recipe by Nigel Slater

Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

Little pots of chocolate-caramel deliciousness, perfect for Christmas

Stilton and fig wholemeal scones recipe by Claire Thomson

Stilton and fig wholemeal scones. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The cheese and fruit give this humble scone a place at any Christmas table