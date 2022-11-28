The 20 best easy Christmas baking recipes
Easy. Christmas. Baking. Three of my favourite words. Three of my favourite things. Twenty perfect recipes. Nigel and Nigella! Maple walnut biscuits from Jeremy Lee. A breakfast loaf from Honey & Co, marmalade popovers from Margaret Costa. Advent treats: flammkuchen from Anja Dunk and Yotam’s Swiss chocolate cookies. There are savouries: cheese and quince shortbread from Olia Hercules, sage and onion twists from Benjamina Ebuehi, stilton scones from Claire Thomson. There’s sweet: chocolate plum pudding and candy cane cookies. Truly, simply delicious. Merry Christmas from OFM.
Chocolate plum pudding recipe by Helen Goh (pictured above)
Chocolate gives this Christmas pudding its intense flavour
Saffron custard and panettone pudding recipe by Letitia Clark
An Italian twist on bread and butter pudding
Marmalade popovers recipe by Margaret Costa
A festive treat for breakfast, best eaten piping hot
Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk
This is a sublimely simple German version of a pizza
Mincemeat rolls recipe by Nigel Slater
A filo pastry take on the classic mince pie
Sage and onion twists recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi
A tasty variation on the traditional breadstick, perfect for a party
Honey bombs recipe by Trine Hahnemann
A Scandinavian classic treat to eat with hot tea
Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf recipe by Georgina Hayden
The cranberries make this simple cake into a festive treat
Apple and calvados cake recipe by Fergus Henderson
The brandy lifts this bake to a thing of appley wonder
Christmas cheese and quince shortbread recipe by Olia Hercules
A great little canape to go with a lovely glass of festive fizz
Gingerbread pears recipe by Rukmini Iyer
Three kinds of ginger go into this festive pudding
Hazelnut chocolate brownies recipe by Florence Knight
These brownies get their nuttiness from hazelnuts instead of walnuts
Sticky toffee pudding recipe by Nigella Lawson
Intense and treacly, Christmas comfort food at its best
Maple walnut biscuits recipe by Jeremy Lee
Simple to make and just as good with ice-cream for dessert as with a cup of tea
Brunsli chocolate cookies recipe by Yotam Ottolenghi
These spicy Swiss treats can be baked a little ahead of the holiday itself
Candy cane chocolate chip cookies recipe by Claire Ptak
This biscuit is inspired by American peppermint stick ice-cream
Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf recipe by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich
Start the day with this really Christmassy treat
Masala chai pecan bundt recipe by Tarunima Sinha
A welcome spicy addition to a festive tea table
Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci recipe by Nigel Slater
Little pots of chocolate-caramel deliciousness, perfect for Christmas
Stilton and fig wholemeal scones recipe by Claire Thomson
The cheese and fruit give this humble scone a place at any Christmas table
