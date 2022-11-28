ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The 20 best easy Christmas baking recipes

By Allan Jenkins. Compiled by Molly Tait-Hyland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xg1aI_0jPaokVt00
Chocolate plum pudding by Helen Goh. Prop styling: Kate Whitaker. Food styling: Bianca Nice.

Easy. Christmas. Baking. Three of my favourite words. Three of my favourite things. Twenty perfect recipes. Nigel and Nigella! Maple walnut biscuits from Jeremy Lee. A breakfast loaf from Honey & Co, marmalade popovers from Margaret Costa. Advent treats: flammkuchen from Anja Dunk and Yotam’s Swiss chocolate cookies. There are savouries: cheese and quince shortbread from Olia Hercules, sage and onion twists from Benjamina Ebuehi, stilton scones from Claire Thomson. There’s sweet: chocolate plum pudding and candy cane cookies. Truly, simply delicious. Merry Christmas from OFM.

Chocolate plum pudding recipe by Helen Goh (pictured above)

Chocolate gives this Christmas pudding its intense flavour

Saffron custard and panettone pudding recipe by Letitia Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc67S_0jPaokVt00
Saffron custard and panettone pudding. Photograph: Matt Russell

An Italian twist on bread and butter pudding

Marmalade popovers recipe by Margaret Costa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVer_0jPaokVt00
Marmalade popovers. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A festive treat for breakfast, best eaten piping hot

Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8Qq0_0jPaokVt00
Flammkuchen. Photograph: Anja Dunk

This is a sublimely simple German version of a pizza

Mincemeat rolls recipe by Nigel Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beFHH_0jPaokVt00
Mincemeat rolls. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

A filo pastry take on the classic mince pie

Sage and onion twists recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw4i1_0jPaokVt00
Sage and onion twists. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A tasty variation on the traditional breadstick, perfect for a party

Honey bombs recipe by Trine Hahnemann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPFe5_0jPaokVt00
Honey bombs. Photograph: Columbus Leth

A Scandinavian classic treat to eat with hot tea

Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf recipe by Georgina Hayden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQeYo_0jPaokVt00
Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The cranberries make this simple cake into a festive treat

Apple and calvados cake recipe by Fergus Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wr8S7_0jPaokVt00
Apple and calvados cake. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The brandy lifts this bake to a thing of appley wonder

Christmas cheese and quince shortbread recipe by Olia Hercules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOVWT_0jPaokVt00
Christmas cheese and quince shortbread. Photograph: Joe Woodhouse

A great little canape to go with a lovely glass of festive fizz

Gingerbread pears recipe by Rukmini Iyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIhq2_0jPaokVt00
Gingerbread pears. Photograph: David Loftus

Three kinds of ginger go into this festive pudding

Hazelnut chocolate brownies recipe by Florence Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwRFo_0jPaokVt00
Hazelnut chocolate brownies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

These brownies get their nuttiness from hazelnuts instead of walnuts

Sticky toffee pudding recipe by Nigella Lawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wn2Hh_0jPaokVt00
Sticky toffee pudding. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Intense and treacly, Christmas comfort food at its best

Maple walnut biscuits recipe by Jeremy Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZgNY_0jPaokVt00
Maple walnut biscuits. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Simple to make and just as good with ice-cream for dessert as with a cup of tea

Brunsli chocolate cookies recipe by Yotam Ottolenghi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXh0I_0jPaokVt00
Brunsli chocolate cookies. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

These spicy Swiss treats can be baked a little ahead of the holiday itself

Candy cane chocolate chip cookies recipe by Claire Ptak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJEuJ_0jPaokVt00
Candy cane chocolate chip cookies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

This biscuit is inspired by American peppermint stick ice-cream

Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf recipe by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfRj1_0jPaokVt00
Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf. Photograph: Patricia Niven

Start the day with this really Christmassy treat

Masala chai pecan bundt recipe by Tarunima Sinha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04paWy_0jPaokVt00
Masala chai pecan bundt. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A welcome spicy addition to a festive tea table

Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci recipe by Nigel Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMKtW_0jPaokVt00
Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

Little pots of chocolate-caramel deliciousness, perfect for Christmas

Stilton and fig wholemeal scones recipe by Claire Thomson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmQ5e_0jPaokVt00
Stilton and fig wholemeal scones. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The cheese and fruit give this humble scone a place at any Christmas table

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
ABC News

Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat

Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
TEXAS STATE
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Daily Californian

3 Thanksgiving dessert recipes to bring to your next Friendsgiving

Although the Thanksgiving dinner is usually the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving meal, who says desserts shouldn’t take center stage too? With upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations happening before we leave for November’s break, here are three fall themed dessert recipes that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and are easy to make!
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy