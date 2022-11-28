ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf recipe by Georgina Hayden

By Georgina Hayden
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Although I love a Christmassy dessert as much as the next sugar addict, after a while I just want a slice of something simple and a cup of tea. This buttermilk loaf is everything you need on those in-between days – when you are feeling festive but not quite ready to commit to a tub of brandy butter.

It comes together in no time at all, with the buttermilk giving it a gorgeous velvety texture, laced with plump cranberries and – the best bit – the crunchy, moreish sugar crust.

Serves

8-10

dried cranberries

125g

oranges juice and finely grated zest of

2

unsalted butter

100g

, melted

caster sugar

235g

egg

1 large

buttermilk

175ml

self-raising flour

250g

baking powder

1 tsp

fine sea salt ¾ tsp

Preheat your oven to 170C fan/gas mark 5. Place the cranberries and

125ml

of orange juice in a small pan on a medium heat and bring to the boil. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, until almost all the juice has been absorbed. Leave to one side. Brush the entire inside of a

1kg

loaf tin with a little of the melted butter, then spoon in

25g

of the caster sugar. Tilt the tin so that the sugar lines the insides.

In a large mixing bowl cream together the remaining butter and

200g

of the caster sugar. Beat in the egg, then mix in the buttermilk and orange zest. Sift and fold in the self-raising flour, baking powder and fine sea salt. Finish by stirring through the plump cranberries and spoon the batter into the prepared loaf tin. Evenly sprinkle over the last

10g

of caster sugar and bake for 45-50 minutes, until the cake is golden and cooked through when tested with a skewer. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

Georgina Hayden is a cook and author of Nistisima (Bloomsbury, £26)

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
