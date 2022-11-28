ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sage and onion twists recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi

By Benjamina Ebuehi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yur98_0jPaoikR00
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Fresh sage is one of my favourite herbs, but it often gets relegated to the Christmas stuffing. These bread twists are incredibly moreish and make for a perfect pre-party snack.

Makes

12-15 olive oil

50ml

red onion 1, finely chopped

400g

fresh sage 2

½ tbsp

, finely chopped

black pepper

½ tsp

fast action dried yeast

1 sachet

(

7g

)

salt

1 tsp

lukewarm water

200ml

sesame seeds

1 tbsp

Heat

1 tablespoon

of olive oil in a small saucepan and fry the onion over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes until softened. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, fresh sage, black pepper, yeast and salt. Make a well in the centre, pour in the water and the remaining olive oil and stir to make a shaggy dough.

Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface and knead for 8-10 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth. Place in a lightly greased bowl, cover and let the dough rise for 1½-2 hours or until doubled in size.

Once risen, turn the dough on to a lightly floured surface and use your fingertips to flatten into a rough rectangle. Pour the cooled onions on to the surface and press them into the dough. Give the dough a brief knead to incorporate all the onions – this part will be a little messy and if any onions fall out just knead them back in.

Heat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6. Let the dough rest on the work surface for 10 minutes before dusting a rolling pin with flour and rolling the dough out into a large rectangle, about 25cm x 35cm.

Slice the dough into thin strips about 1cm wide, take two at a time and twist them around each other. Place each twist on a baking tray, brush with a little more olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt and sesame seeds. Bake for 18-22 minutes until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Benjamina Ebuehi is the author of A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
gordonramsayclub.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy