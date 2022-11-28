Sage and onion twists recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi

Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Fresh sage is one of my favourite herbs, but it often gets relegated to the Christmas stuffing. These bread twists are incredibly moreish and make for a perfect pre-party snack.

Makes

12-15 olive oil

50ml

red onion 1, finely chopped

400g

fresh sage 2

½ tbsp

, finely chopped

black pepper

½ tsp

fast action dried yeast

1 sachet

(

7g

)

salt

1 tsp

lukewarm water

200ml

sesame seeds

1 tbsp

Heat

1 tablespoon

of olive oil in a small saucepan and fry the onion over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes until softened. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, fresh sage, black pepper, yeast and salt. Make a well in the centre, pour in the water and the remaining olive oil and stir to make a shaggy dough.

Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface and knead for 8-10 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth. Place in a lightly greased bowl, cover and let the dough rise for 1½-2 hours or until doubled in size.

Once risen, turn the dough on to a lightly floured surface and use your fingertips to flatten into a rough rectangle. Pour the cooled onions on to the surface and press them into the dough. Give the dough a brief knead to incorporate all the onions – this part will be a little messy and if any onions fall out just knead them back in.

Heat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6. Let the dough rest on the work surface for 10 minutes before dusting a rolling pin with flour and rolling the dough out into a large rectangle, about 25cm x 35cm.

Slice the dough into thin strips about 1cm wide, take two at a time and twist them around each other. Place each twist on a baking tray, brush with a little more olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt and sesame seeds. Bake for 18-22 minutes until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Benjamina Ebuehi is the author of A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood