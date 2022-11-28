ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple and calvados cake recipe by Fergus Henderson

By Fergus Henderson
 2 days ago
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A wonderful all-rounder.

To serve

12

free-range eggs

3

vegetable oil

350ml

caster sugar

450g

salt

½ tsp

cinnamon

1 tsp

ground cloves

½ tsp

bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp

plain flour

425g

walnuts

140g

, finely chopped

bramley apples 4, peeled and finely chopped

calvados

3 tbsp

For the mist

Breton cider

150ml

caster sugar

10g

calvados

1 tbsp

Line a 23cm diameter cake tin with baking parchment and set aside. Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk as you slowly incorporate the vegetable oil, then add the dry ingredients and whisk them into the egg mixture. Throw in the nuts, apples and calvados and fold so that all the nubbles are evenly coated.

We must stress that, at this point, your mixture will not look right. It will look as though you have too little batter, of too loose a consistency, too lightly coating too much apple and nuts. Believe in us! This is correct. Spoon the batter into the cake tin and bake in a medium oven (about 160C fan/gas mark 4) for 1½ hours.

When you have removed this glorious cake from the oven, make the mist by putting all the components into a pan over a medium heat. As soon as it has reached a boil, pour the mist over the cake and serve the slices warm, with chantilly cream.

From The Book of St John by Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver (Ebury, £35)

The 20 best easy Christmas baking recipes

Easy. Christmas. Baking. Three of my favourite words. Three of my favourite things. Twenty perfect recipes. Nigel and Nigella! Maple walnut biscuits from Jeremy Lee. A breakfast loaf from Honey & Co, marmalade popovers from Margaret Costa. Advent treats: flammkuchen from Anja Dunk and Yotam’s Swiss chocolate cookies. There are savouries: cheese and quince shortbread from Olia Hercules, sage and onion twists from Benjamina Ebuehi, stilton scones from Claire Thomson. There’s sweet: chocolate plum pudding and candy cane cookies. Truly, simply delicious. Merry Christmas from OFM.
Saffron custard and panettone pudding recipe by Letitia Clark

The best thing about Christmas in Italy is panettone. This yeasty-sweet, brioche-style bread, enriched with candied and dried fruit, is one of my favourite things in the world. I love to eat great, soft fistfuls of it as it is, and I love to use it in baking. This buttercup-yellow, wobbling pudding is an Italianisation of one of my favourite English dishes, and just one of panettone’s pleasure-giving possibilities.
Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)

Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
