Marmalade popovers recipe by Margaret Costa

By Margaret Costa
 2 days ago
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

This is an easy breakfast dish because the batter can be made the night before and the popovers put in the oven to bake while the family are dressing.

Makes

8 popovers

plain flour

115g

salt

½ tsp

milk

215ml

eggs

2

orange rind

1 tsp

, grated

melted butter

15ml

oil or lard for the baking tins

orange marmalade

8 tsp

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the middle and pour in the milk and the lightly beaten eggs. Mix to a smooth batter. Stir in the grated orange rind and whisk really hard with an egg whisk until the surface is covered with bubbles.

If possible, leave to stand in a cold place for about an hour, then stir in the melted butter and beat again.

Heat the oven to 200C fan/gas mark 7. Grease

8 castle

pudding tins or deep patty pans really well. Put them in the oven until they are hot. Pour in the batter, filling each tin half to two-thirds full. Stir a small teaspoon of marmalade into each one and put straight into the hot oven for about 10 minutes; then reduce the heat to 160C fan/gas mark 4, and bake for about 25 minutes longer, until the popovers are well puffed up, crisp and golden brown. Eat straight away with plenty of butter and more marmalade, if liked.

