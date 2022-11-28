ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Merriam-Webster announces word of year — what is gaslighting?

Each year Merriam-Webster announces its word of the year, and this year it has chosen the word “gaslighting.”. The dictionary company said searches for the word on its website had increased 1,740% in 2022 compared to 2021, The Associated Press reported. While popular, Merriam-Webster said there wasn’t a single...
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

Fox News

878K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy