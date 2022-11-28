Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack
If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
These Were the 100 Most Common Passwords Used in 2022, See If Yours Made the List
How much thought do you put behind the passwords that you create? It might surprise you to know that many people come up with the same passwords, which means we are not all that different from each other—and we have lists of the most common passwords here. A good...
Millions of Android owners warned over ‘most dangerous apps’ you might have on your phone
ANDROID users are being warned against dangerous apps that could be lingering on their phones. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a number of problematic Android apps that can breach your data. Malware and data breaches are becoming a growing problem for Android users – and this issue is perpetuated by malicious...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
The Most Used Passwords in the World and How Long They Take to Crack
The internet has been around long enough that it’s difficult to comprehend why many people still use simple passwords to access their cybersecure online spaces. Is it because making easy-to-recall passwords is a hard habit to kick, or that certain online accounts aren’t worth protecting in the eyes of the netizens that use them? Whatever […]
technewstoday.com
How to Check for Malware on Android
As secure as the Android operating system is, it is still vulnerable to different kinds of malware attacks. Malware is malicious software that infiltrates your system and is used for nefarious purposes like stealing private information. It can cause your Android system to be bombarded with ads, affect your system...
makeuseof.com
What Is Screen Locker Ransomware and How Can You Remove It?
Screen locker ransomware is a type of ransomware that takes over your screen and prevents you from using your device. This type of ransomware is on the rise and can be very difficult to remove without proper information about it.
makeuseof.com
What Is the BatLoader Malware and How Does It Work?
When it comes to choosing victims for cybercrime, criminals know that any potential payoff is bigger from an organization or a company than an individual. BatLoader targets businesses for further exploitation with Living off the Land attacks.
CNET
Your Home Security Cameras Can Be Hacked. Here's How to Prevent It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing an internet-connected security camera in your house won't necessarily bring a wave of hackers to your Wi-Fi network -- but it also has happened before. For...
PC Magazine
Android Security Flaws Not Patched by Google, Samsung
Google has warned that five security flaws affecting Android smartphones remain unpatched months after being brought to the attention of phone manufacturers. In a blog post, Google’s Project Zero said that the flaws it previously reported in June and July had not been resolved, leaving the users of smartphones belonging to Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google itself at risk of hacking.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
Android Authority
The best free VPNs for your iPhone: Keep your Apple device private!
Finding the best free VPNs for your iPhone (or any other device, for that matter) is no easy task. Virtual Private Networks require heavy investment by the company in charge; thus, offering people this service at no cost is not always simple. Free VPN services exist, though. How can this be possible?
PC Magazine
LastPass Suffers Another Breach, and This Time Customer Data Is Affected
The data breach LastPass suffered in August enabled a hacker to infiltrate the company again and steal customer information. On Wednesday, LastPass announced it was investigating the breach, which involved a third-party cloud storage service connected to company systems. “We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in...
A Security Expert Tells Us How To Keep Your Data Safe While Using Public Wifi
The best tech privacy advice is to only always use networks that you trust. Assuming you or the person you know has set up their network with security in mind, this can help put your mind at ease when it comes to hackers. But the reality is that there may be times when you need a connection — right now — and you’re in a public space. And, during those times, public Wifi is a great tool to have, as long as you keep a few tips in mind when using it. Here, Tech Security Expert Marcin Gwizdala, head of technology at Tidio, tells us how to keep your data safe while using public Wifi.
dexerto.com
How to find saved passwords on Mac (2022)
Need to grab a password for sharing purposes on a Mac? Here’s where to find your saved passwords on macOS in just a few steps. Getting your passwords from macOS is actually incredibly easy. In fact, it’s so easy we think we can get you to your keychain in about thirty seconds.
Free Google One VPN shows up early for the Pixel 7
Google One's free VPN service for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro has started appearing. This VPN service works to secure your data by offering a private connection while you surf the web.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
knowtechie.com
‘Bahamut’ hackers target Android users with phony VPN apps
Cyber-mercenary “Bahamut” targets Android users masquerading as VPN apps. Like the ancient mythological fish bearing its name, the Bahamut cybercrime group is hidden from sight, swimming deep below the surface of the digital realm. Further earning the moniker, Bahamut specializes in phishing attacks. It targets corporations and individuals...
TechRadar
Gmail now learns from your behaviour, but there's a catch
Gmail is set to get a huge improvement to its search function that will actually work for more users, so long as you turn on the right settings. The email provider has long provided a search function, even offering specific filters and parameters to help its users find the right content in an overflowing inbox, but despite these advanced efforts don’t make use of the platform’s full capabilities.
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
