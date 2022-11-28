ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Do I need a flu jab? TV’s Dr Hilary answers all our winter vaccine questions

By Imy Brighty-Potts
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AHrv_0jPamdPE00

You’ve seen the ads urging you to get your flu jab, perhaps your mum, neighbour or friend told you they got theirs-  but you just haven’t made time. The flu isn’t much worse than a cold really anyway, right?

Well, unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

As celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones points out: “11,000 people die of influenza in a good year” – according to NHS England figures alone. The total is more once you factor in figures for the rest of the UK and Ireland on top of that.

And even if you’re not personally at risk of serious complications, somebody around you might be – and flu can still leave you pretty poorly and bedridden, resulting in time off work and feeling rubbish for days.

So, getting your flu jab could be a sensible idea all round – whether or not you’re eligible for a free one.

As winter lurgy season sets in, we asked Dr Hilary to answer all our most pressing questions about flu jabs…

Why is the flu jab important this year? “The winter vaccines campaign is really important because if we look at Covid and the flu now, we are expecting another peak after Christmas as people mingle more indoors. If you have it now, you are more likely to spread it to other people. Immunity wanes after the first vaccination for Covid,” says Jones.

Australia has had a bad winter for flu, and we expect to see that reflected in our winter over here, now that all of our immunity is lower following Covid restrictions.

“This could be an awful winter, we have seen such high levels in the Southern hemisphere of flu, and Covid is back around a lot again. Exposure to both would be bad news for lots of people,” he stresses. “We know it is safe, so it makes sense to have it done. I have had it done.”

Should younger people get the flu jab?

The NHS vaccine programme offers free flu jabs to those deemed generally at higher risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus – including anyone aged 50 and over, as well as people with certain health conditions, their carers, and pregnant women.

However, even if you’re not eligible for a free jab, you can still pay to have one – often very easily at high-street pharmacies too.

“If you are in your 20s or 30s, the flu jab is not free but you can get the vaccine privately and it is sensible to do that,” Jones says. That way, you can protect yourself and those around you.

Can I get both winter vaccines together?

Jones says he got the flu and Covid vaccine at the same time. “If they are available where you are, you can get them together. It is just as effective and safe, with no increased local side-effects. There’s no reason to hesitate,” he says.

“The flu vaccine doesn’t contain any live virus, so it is a myth that it can give it to you. If you feel bad, it’s probably a cold,” Jones adds.

Can I still get flu if I have the jab?

Unfortunately, yes. As Jones explains: “You can still get flu after the jab because it is based on the three worst circulating viruses and is designed to protect you against those, not all.”

So, while you could still get flu, generally speaking the chances will be lower and it would likely be more mild. Why do some people get so sick with flu?

Sometimes, it’s hard to be certain whether somebody has the flu or just a bad cold. But flu really can wipe you out and leave you feeling quite unwell – people’s bodies can sometimes react differently.

“Some people get sicker because of their baseline immunity. Now, we are all more vulnerable to it post-lockdowns,” says Jones.

How are the strains of flu protected against being chosen?

Jones explains: “When deciding what strain to protect against, the WHO looks at the viruses that pose the biggest threat to the population at large.”

Should I get the jabs if I am pregnant?

Jones believes this is wise, as the vaccine helps protect both pregnant women and their babies, which is why they are amongst those offered free jabs.

“In pregnancy, it is even more important to have it done, it is very safe, has no adverse side-effects, and the risk is greater if you don’t have it than do,” he says. “Your baby is more likely to be delivered prematurely, low weight or stillborn if you get Covid or flu in pregnancy.”

Where can I book?

To find out more, visit nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Parents urged to get children flu vaccine as infections rise

Parents of children under five are being urged to get them a flu vaccine after a 70% jump in hospitalisations. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said an 11% fall in the uptake of the vaccine among two and three-year-olds came as flu circulated at higher levels than in previous years.
The Independent

Royal aide quits after black guest at Palace asked where she really came from

The late Queen’s lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.Ngozi Fulani,...
The Independent

Mother shares warning about drinking wine during pregnancy after son is born with developmental issues

A mother has expressed her fear that drinking during pregnancy could have impacted her child’s developmental issues.Natalie Battaglia, who has been a non-drinker since April 2020 and runs her own recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail, opened up about her pregnancies while appearing on the Knock-off Drinks With a Difference podcast in September. During the conversation, she said that when she was having her first child, she “cherished it like nothing else,” which included avoiding alcohol at all costs.However, during her second pregnancy with her son, Battaglia acknowledged that she was much more relaxed. She then confessed that there were...
The Independent

‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out

A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
The Independent

Parents refuse to use ‘blood tainted by vaccination’ for baby ahead of life-saving surgery

New Zealand’s health service is applying for the guardianship of a sick four-month-old baby after its parents refused to use blood from vaccinated donors for the child’s open-heart surgery.The couple spoke with anti-vax campaigner and conspiracy theorist Liz Gun, who posted a video of the conversation on social media, from the hospital room. The couple said their baby urgently needs open-heart surgery and that they want the blood to come from people who have not received the Covid vaccine.The four-month-old baby has severe pulmonary valve stenonis, the parents said. Surgery is needed “almost immediately”, said the parents, but added that...
BBC

RSV and flu surge in US ahead of holidays – what to know

With the holiday season approaching in the US, doctors are urging people to exercise caution to avoid a surge in common and potentially dangerous winter viruses. The US is facing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with some hospitals opening extra beds to treat patients, while there are concerns about other illnesses such as flu.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HealthDay

Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure

Flu shots prevent more than the flu among heart failure patients: New research shows they also guard against pneumonia and cardiac complications. Specifically, getting a flu vaccine cut pneumonia rates by 40%, hospitalization rates by 15% and deaths by 20%. There's no reason not to get a flu shot, researchers...
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Verywell Health

How Long Does the Shingles Vaccine Last?

New data shows that the Shingrix vaccine is 89% effective at preventing shingles in older people for at least 10 years following the two-dose administration. Previous studies had shown the shingles vaccine offered protection for up to seven years. Since the vaccine’s efficacy is long-lasting, experts say it’s unlikely people...
KUTV

Baby Your Baby- Flu Vaccine Encouraged During Pregnancy

Influenza is already widespread in the U.S., which means the flu can quickly spread everywhere though holiday gatherings. Add the flu to the other respiratory viruses circulating – such as COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) – which are already filling pediatric ICUs – and influenza will just add to those high volumes.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Covid-19, the Flu, RSV or a Cold - How to Tell and When to Get Treatment.

Sick PeoplePhoto by(shutterstock) Really, people getting sick shouldn’t be a political debate, but that is the reality we live in right now as we enter what the CDC warns us is going to be a very bad flu season. But flu isn’t the only virus hopping around from person to person. There is the plain old Cold virus, something called RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), COVID-19 mutations are sadly still with us, and this year’s Flu strains. Depending on your underlying health some can be worse than others, and they can be hard to tell apart.
The Independent

Free range eggs could run out in March as farmers forced to keep birds indoors, MP warns

Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Parent's Perspective: Spotting symptoms of sickness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the wake of Thanksgiving, it seems like this cold and flu season have hit the ground running.We know that doctors offices, urgent care facilities, and emergency rooms are packed right now, so when do you need to seek care?Dr. Pamela Schoemer from UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics says it's so important to have a good relationship with your pediatrician, who can help guide you.The two things Dr. Schoemer highlights are dehydration and breathing issues.She says if your child isn't drinking, has dry lips, saliva that is stringy or tacky, sunken eyes, or crying with no tears, you...
The Independent

How many children do Prince William and Kate Middleton have, and do they plan to have more?

As they’ve been married for more than 10 years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued to expand their family.The couple, who are currently in the United States for the first time in eight years, have also shared sweet memories and details about their family. In fact, Kate Middleton has often spoken out about her responsibilities as a mother, with the Princess noting earlier this year that she felt “big pressure” when choosing names for her children, which is why it took her and Prince William “ages” to do so.While Will and Kate already have a few children...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy