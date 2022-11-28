ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ellie Taylor admits she never thought she’d ‘last this long’ after being voted off Strictly

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218dKp_0jPambdm00

Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing .

The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.

Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.

The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media.

"A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long as it did,” the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a video highlighting her time on the show.

“@johannesradebe you are the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. Thank you for your laughter, your awful lyric learning and for letting me stare blankly into your beautiful face for eight hours a day as you teach me what is left and what is right,” she continued.

"Thank you for helping me make peace with my lankiness and making me believe that maybe I can in fact, despite a lifetime of telling myself otherwise, dance. Thank you, Jojo for the some of the most special months of my life.

“Thank you for absolutely everything. Except the Cha Cha. That was f***ing awful,” she added.

The comedian also thanked viewers for keeping her in the show so long.

"I wanted to say that you so much to everyone who voted for us over those incredible 10 weeks,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Loads of you messaging saying you’re sneaking out of pubs or dinners to vote, or you’re getting your husband to vote because you’re out,” she said, adding that she “really appreciated” the gestures.

“Do you know what, and I don’t say this often, but I’m so proud of myself. I mean what a love story. I love him. I’m going to miss his silly face."

You can find the latest leaderboard from Saturday night’s episode here.

The next epsiode will air on Friday (2 December) instead of Saturday due to the Qatar World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
The Independent

Strictly: Shirley Ballas shuts down claim she’s responsible for Fleur East being in dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shut down critics for suggesting she was responsible for Fleur East landing in the dance-off.During Saturday night’s show, singer East, who scored the first 40 of the series the week before, scored 35 points for her Rumba.But despite appearing in the middle of the leaderboard (and just three points lower than Will Mellor, who had the highest score of the night with 38), East found herself in the bottom two on Sunday (27 November) against Ellie Taylor.All four judges voted to save East and her partner Vito Coppola over Taylor and Johannes...
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
The Independent

Nicole Kidman receives standing ovation after bidding $100,000 for hat signed by Hugh Jackman

Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation after she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.The actress, 55, was attending a charity auction after a Broadway performance of her former co-star’s new production The Music Man.Video filmed by Dominique Moreno shows the audience applauding Kidman after she made her bid.“I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman said.Posting a photo of the hat on Instagram, Kidman said it was an “honour” to make the donation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarColonel's Arms: KFC pub opens in London for World Cup
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for cooking photos: ‘I honestly had to keep looking’

Having been given back the use of her personal Twitter account under the new Elon Musk regime, extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being ridiculed over a round of culinary social media posts.First up was an Instagram post of the congresswoman with a decidedly pale Thanksgiving turkey, which promptly set her Twitter critics to work. “This turkey is so white and unseasoned that it tried to overthrow the government,” wrote one.Then at the weekend came a grisly tweet showing what appeared to be a roasted or barbecued animal leg, accompanied by a message from the congresswoman extolling her...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’

At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected.  “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot.  “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.”  “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected.  “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains.  “It’s...
The Independent

‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’

Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Royal aide quits after black guest at Palace asked where she really came from

The late Queen’s lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.Ngozi Fulani,...
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in shop he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson bought every Snickers bar from a shop he used to steal from to right a childhood wrong.The Rock explained that, aged 14, he used to steal a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 before his daily workout session as he couldn’t afford to buy one.To shoppers’ delight, the Black Adam star offered to pay for their groceries, as well as buying every single Snickers bar in the store.“I have been waiting decades to do what I’ve been getting ready to do now,” Johnson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Oscars slap: Will Smith ‘understands’ if audiences think it’s ‘too soon’ for new filmBob Dylan apologises for using machine to sign £497 books'Leave Meghan alone': Stormzy references Duchess of Sussex on new album
The Independent

‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year. Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview. Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died. Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her. “‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions....
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy