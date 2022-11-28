Read full article on original website
Part Of Private Drive To Be Added To Precinct 3 Road Inventory; Road Complaint Made To Commissioners Court
The bulk of discussion during the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court revolved around Precinct 3. Proposed was the addition of part of a private drive to the county road inventory. A complaint was made by a resident about the continued bad condition of a county road, and the county fire marshal submitted for inclusion in the official record for the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court two closed complaints investigated by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Power restored in Smith County after outages Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the affected area. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than 2,000 East Texans are without power on Wednesday morning in Smith County as of 9 a.m. According to ONCOR, 2,266 customers are affected by the outage near east Grande Boulevard and Rhones Quarter Road. Power is expected to be […]
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
Passenger opens fire on police during high-speed, multi-city pursuit originating in Kaufman
KAUFMAN, Texas — The passenger of a fleeing vehicle allegedly opened fire on police officers during a high-speed, multi-city pursuit on Tuesday morning. A Kaufman Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Flex in the area of Houston Street and U.S. Highway 175, reportedly observed the vehicle run a red light at a high speed.
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
Barricaded person situation in Henderson County ‘resolved’
UPDATE: The situation has been resolved as of 2:36 p.m., according to city officials. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded subject in Gun Barrel City Wednesday morning. Gun Barrel City Police were dispatched to the area of Boshart Way after gunshots were heard. While in the […]
MGISD, Saltillo ISD, Sulphur Bluff ISD Public Hearing Notice
*Miller Grove ISD will conduct a public meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the High School Library to review and discuss the 2022 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. This year’s rating of Above Standard is based on the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer that was reported stolen following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California, is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase beginning...
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
Texas Horse Positive for EIA
Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials confirmed that a Quarter Horse in Dallas County, Texas, is positive for EIA. The premises is under quarantine and will not be released until it meets the TAHC’s requirements. The TAHC is working closely with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Better Living for Texans is a statewide program targeted toward helping families serve healthier foods and increase physical activity. In Hopkins County, approximately 4,021 receive supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits according to https://hhs.texas.gov.
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
