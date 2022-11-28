ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Part Of Private Drive To Be Added To Precinct 3 Road Inventory; Road Complaint Made To Commissioners Court

The bulk of discussion during the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court revolved around Precinct 3. Proposed was the addition of part of a private drive to the county road inventory. A complaint was made by a resident about the continued bad condition of a county road, and the county fire marshal submitted for inclusion in the official record for the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court two closed complaints investigated by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin

DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
DALLAS, TX
ketk.com

East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
ROWLETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County

CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County

A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
horseandrider.com

Texas Horse Positive for EIA

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials confirmed that a Quarter Horse in Dallas County, Texas, is positive for EIA. The premises is under quarantine and will not be released until it meets the TAHC’s requirements. The TAHC is working closely with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Better Living for Texans is a statewide program targeted toward helping families serve healthier foods and increase physical activity. In Hopkins County, approximately 4,021 receive supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits according to https://hhs.texas.gov.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy