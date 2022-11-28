Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
'About half' of Broncos team reportedly didn't attend birthday party for Russell Wilson
There's a new twist in the saga involving quarterback Russell Wilson and his standing in the Denver Broncos locker room. Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday that Ciara, Wilson's wife and an international entertainment superstar, held a birthday party Tuesday night for her husband. "It looked like about half the team was there," a source told Klis:
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Yardbarker
Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts inadvertently make perhaps the greatest sports picture of all-time
Love hurts, love scars. Love wounds and marks. Just ask Nazareth. You could also ask Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love and Philadelphia Eagles' MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts' Eagles beat Love's Packers, 40-33, on Sunday Night Football, the two players tag-teamed to create perhaps one of...
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season
The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
Yardbarker
Patrick Peterson blasts former teammate Kyler Murray amid Cardinals' struggles
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism during what has been a disastrous 2022 season for the former No. 1 pick. Murray signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. Initially, there were clauses put into the contract that seemed to paint the signal-caller in a bad light. Since then, controversy has surrounded Murray and embattled Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at nearly every turn.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Yardbarker
Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Yardbarker
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
