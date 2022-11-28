2022 FFX Awards – Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Buckey

Like any — and seemingly every — football analyst would tell you: Defense wins championships. That has held up for Liberty and senior Grant Buckey. The USC commit put up another top-tier defensive season to help lead his team to a Division I Valley championship.

Buckey made 46 tackles and had 5 sacks this season and made life tough for any O-lineman who got in his way. Grant Buckey earns the 2022 FFX Defensive Player of the Year Award.

