Upworthy
Boy who grew up homeless sees own bed for the first time and tears up: 'It's all for you'
Many of us don't recall the first time we slept in our own bed. It's easy to forget what life may be like without this experience since for many of us, it's something we take for granted. However, not everyone is as fortunate in life. This little child in Detroit recently had the opportunity to sleep in his own bed for the first time, and his reaction was priceless. Daeyr Neely and his mom had been homeless for several years, after which they moved around different shelter homes, per NBC. Since Daeyr was a toddler, he has not had a bed to call his own, but after the intervention of Humble Design, a nonprofit aimed at reducing homelessness, Daeyr finally got this wish of his!
Woman's 'beautiful' act after spotting stranger crying alone in a restaurant
It's important to have a kind shoulder to weep on after a stressful day. But kindness came from an unexpected source for one woman who was going through a difficult moment. The concerned artist burst into tears while eating dinner alone, much to the chagrin of a group of friends seated next to her.
Child refuses to eat fish dinner when grandmother prepares it with head on and eyeballs intact
Fish On Platter With Eyes IntactAlex Teixeira/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.
Relieving Holiday Travel Constipation by Dr. Hailey Jackson
We’ve all been there— I’m sure you’ve noticed your bowels have a tendency to slow down when you’re traveling and out of routine. Today I’m sharing five of my favorite suggestions to combat travel constipation— specifically during the holiday season. First, start your...
Meal A Day Menu for Dec. 5 – 9
Meal-A-Day Menu for Dec. 5 – 9 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You...
Above and Beyond by Dr. Juan Harrison
We’ve talked before about life’s changing circumstances as we’re making plans or attempting to carry them out. The military calls it “monitor and adjust.” Maybe a spouse departs; a child with family in tow arrives at the front door; a grandchild or other relative moves in for various reasons. One day the house is relatively quiet and organized. The next day it looks like a Texas tornado tore through the house.
Houses of Straw by Dr. Juan Harrison
It’s spring in Texas. Tornado watches and hail warnings clutter up the weather app on your phone or interrupt your favorite TV show with a storm update. Native Texans accept it as part of our way of life. Newcomers will get used to it if they don’t get picked up first by a cyclone and deposited up north somewhere.
To deadlift or not to deadlift? by Dr. Hailey Jackson
Deadlifts are a controversial movement in the world of exercise. Are they bad for your back or are they necessary to function in the world we live in?. As a PT, I am a huge fan of deadlifts — as long as they are not painful, and form is not an issue. If they are painful, it’s time to see a healthcare provider. Deadlifting is one of the most functional movement patterns we do as humans. Every time you pick something up off of the ground, you are performing a deadlift. The keys you dropped, the laundry basket on the ground, the backpack leaning against the wall, the baby carrier, the diaper bag, the grocery bags off of the ground— all deadlifts— so it is important we maintain this movement pattern without pain.
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 11/18: Our First TV
Back when my sister and I were little, we did not have TV in our rooms. We finally got one for Christmas that we had to share when I was 7 or 8 and my sister was 11 or 12. We almost didn’t get it due to my being naughty!
