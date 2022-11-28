Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
The Acer Chromebook 512 is the $100 Chromebook you should buy this Black Friday
Black Friday is the day to buy a Chromebook. If you're looking for a cheap one you should look at the Acer 512
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
The Google Pixel Watch is a much better deal at $50 off during Cyber Monday
We've been waiting for Google to make a watch for the better part of a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch has finally arrived. It does well for a first-gen smartwatch but costs quite a lot. Thankfully, the $50 Cyber Monday discount makes it slightly more affordable.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Get Bose's top-of-the-line ANC earbuds for their best price ever in this Cyber Monday deal
At launch, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds retailed for $280, making them a bit of an ask for most people. While they've since dropped to $200, they're now on sale for $180, their lowest price ever.
Blink and you'll miss this half-off Cyber Monday deal on security cameras
Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
The best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are a steal this Cyber Monday
Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
The Moto G Stylus 5G can be yours this Cyber Monday for just $300
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) $300 $440 Save $140. The Moto G Stylus is an impressive budget phone packing a 6.8-inch FHD display, 8GB...
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Pick up two Google Nest Wifi routers for less than the price of one this Cyber Monday
Some of the best Wi-Fi routers are available at discounted prices for Cyber Monday, but most of them sold as single units cannot fix issues like dead spots, poor coverage, and slow connection speed for you. If you're facing any of these issues, you can pick up one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, or this Google Nest Wifi two-pack for an absolute steal right now.
