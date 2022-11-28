Read full article on original website
Related
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Real estate investors are pulling back from the housing market with home buying down 30%, report says
Investor home buying has fallen 30% in a year, according to the Wall Street Journal. Institutional investors piled into America's housing market after the pandemic. But high prices and rising interest rates have started to alienate potential buyers. Investor home buying has fallen 30% over the past year as high...
The softening of real estate prices in the hottest pandemic markets only confirms that the surge in remote work created the illusion of a housing shortage
Remote work has led to more Americans moving to popular home buying hotspots — it's creating volatility in the real estate market.
A house price slump is coming. Rising unemployment could make it much worse
Last year, Auckland's largest real estate company couldn't sell properties quickly enough to meet demand in New Zealand's biggest city.
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 7 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get.
All 7 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 for two reasons — fading affordability and demand.
"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say
The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Investor home purchases tumble 30% as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
A new Redfin report showed that investor home purchases plunged in the third quarter of the year as higher mortgage rates rapidly slow the housing market.
msn.com
High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK
It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Why most Aussie home owners should be worried about mortgage payment hikes as house prices dive... but at least there's a glimmer of hope on the inflation front
Two-thirds of Australian home borrowers with a variable mortgage will be hit with more interest rates rises in coming months as ANZ predicts an 18 per cent house price plunge - but at least inflation may be easing. Credit ratings agency Moody's is worried rising interest rates will see more...
Home purchases by investors plunged 30% in the 3rd quarter as high prices and rising rates drive housing slump
Investor home purchases across the US tumbled by 30.2% year-over-year in the third quarter. Investor purchases slid in so-called pandemic boomtowns including Phoenix and Las Vegas. The typical home bought by investors cost $451,975, up 6.4% from a year earlier but down from the second quarter. Home purchases by investors...
Home Prices Decline Once Again: What the Experts Are Saying
A three-month streak of lower home prices shows that the Federal Reserve's bid to cool inflation is working.
NASDAQ
U.S. house annual prices slow again in September
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index dropped 0.8% month-over-month in September. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018.
moneyweek.com
House prices expected to fall by 5% in 2023
House prices are predicted to fall by up to 5% after months of intense growth, according to Zoopla’s latest house price index. Earlier this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that house prices could go down by as much as 9% by 2024. The online estate agent reported...
Number of mortgage approvals for house purchase falls to lowest level since 2020
The number of mortgage approvals being made to home buyers fell to its lowest level in more than two years in October.Some 58,977 home loans were approved – marking the lowest monthly total since June 2020 – according to Bank of England figures.The total fell sharply from 65,967 mortgages approved for house purchase in September.Mortgage rates surged following the mini-budget in September, although in recent weeks there have been signs of the market settling down.The decline seen is almost certainly a consequence of a disastrous mini-budgetMarc von Grundherr, Benham and ReevesA string of Bank of England base rate hikes has...
NASDAQ
Home Prices Fell for the Third Month in a Row
The housing market keeps getting cooler. Home prices fell for the third month in a row in September, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. The index, which measures home prices across the United States, fell 1% between August and September (before seasonal adjustment). It’s the latest...
Comments / 0