Indiana Couple Wants to Help Residents in Assisted Living Facility Feel the Love of Christmas
When you get older, it should be a time to enjoy your life after you have spent a lifetime working so hard. But, for too many, the silver years are a lonely and isolated time, especially during the holidays. I see it when I go visit my dad at the...
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience
Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
Here’s When Santa Will Be at the 14th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive This Weekend
Our 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is this weekend (December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th) at Walmart on Evansville's east side, and once again we're fortunate enough to have Santa and Mrs. Claus take time out of their very busy schedules to join us for a little while all three days.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
WTHI
Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Donors Needed for Blood Drive in Honor of Evansville Teen Cancer Survivor
If you've ever known a young person who has gone through cancer or some other life-threatening disease, you already know how amazing and strong they can be. Evan Meyer is one of those young people, and in my opinion, he is a next-level-special kind of kid. I say 'kid' because I've known Evan since he was a little kid, but the fact is he is now a young man. The Reitz sophomore recently won the battle of his life.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Don’t Miss the Final Family FREE Night of 2022 at the Children’s Museum of Evansville
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
