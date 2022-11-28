ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience

Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January

A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
JASPER, IN
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week

The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
BOONVILLE, IN
Donors Needed for Blood Drive in Honor of Evansville Teen Cancer Survivor

If you've ever known a young person who has gone through cancer or some other life-threatening disease, you already know how amazing and strong they can be. Evan Meyer is one of those young people, and in my opinion, he is a next-level-special kind of kid. I say 'kid' because I've known Evan since he was a little kid, but the fact is he is now a young man. The Reitz sophomore recently won the battle of his life.
EVANSVILLE, IN
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana

Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
EVANSVILLE, IN
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro

A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
OWENSBORO, KY
Santa Train Headed this Way

(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
NEWTON, IL
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
