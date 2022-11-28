Read full article on original website
Related
Seventh man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers
A 58-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.The man was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the terrorism investigation unit in the Strabane area and is being being detained at Musgrave police station under the Terrorism Act.Police said that a property was also searched.He is the seventh man to be arrested in connection with the incident.The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday November 17 at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security...
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
BBC
Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve. Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November. Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London...
BBC
Man charged with attempting to kidnap girl in Salford
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a girl at a bus stop. Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car in Monton, Salford, on the evening of 21 November. The suspect, 33, has been remanded in custody...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’
The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?
An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Randy Cox: Officers charged after black man paralysed in van
Five police officers in the US state of Connecticut have been charged after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven when the driver braked hard, causing him to be flung headfirst against the van's rear doors.
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
Maryland mom found incompetent to stand trial, charges dismissed in death of her children
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Circuit Court judge on Wednesday found that Catherine Hoggle, a Germantown woman accused of killing her two children eight years ago, is not mentally fit to stand trial. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy also announced Hoggle's murder charges were dropped.Three-year-old Sarah Hoggle and her two-year-old brother, Jacob, disappeared in September 2014. Their bodies were never recovered, but they are presumed to be dead. "For all the people in the community who loved those kids, it's a tough day," McCarthy said. "My personal hope is that we will not have justice ultimately denied, but just delayed."Hoggle, who is...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
Terrorists face longer behind bars for offences committed in prison
Terrorist prisoners who commit offences in jail could face longer behind bars under new plans announced by justice secretary Dominic Raab. Under the old system, additional offences carried out by prisoners - such as vandalising cells or dealing in contraband - are dealt with by prison governors and usually have a maximum sentence of 42 days. Now, terrorist offenders will have all offences committed in jail referred to police within one week for investigation. They will then potentially face prosecution, and significantly longer sentences.Mr Raab said that this change will keep communities safer from those unwilling to change their ways.“Terrorist...
BBC
Londonderry bomb alert: Police investigate Arm na Poblachta claim
Police are investigating a claim that the dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta was responsible for leaving a bomb outside a Londonderry police station. The device was left in a hijacked car at Waterside PSNI station on 20 November. The driver had been forced at gunpoint to take the vehicle...
BBC
Two jailed for Ancoats stab killing after shop disturbance
Two men who stabbed a father to death after a "disturbance in a local convenience store" have been jailed. Greater Manchester Police said Neri Morse, 24, died after he and another man were stabbed on Carruthers Street, Ancoats, on 20 April. Rushaun Brown was convicted of murder and Meshia Newby...
Comments / 0