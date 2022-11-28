A 58-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.The man was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the terrorism investigation unit in the Strabane area and is being being detained at Musgrave police station under the Terrorism Act.Police said that a property was also searched.He is the seventh man to be arrested in connection with the incident.The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday November 17 at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security...

4 DAYS AGO