Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) tells CNN's John Berman what Russia may be hoping to achieve in their latest attacks against Ukraine.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
BBC
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
