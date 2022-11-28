Read full article on original website
Jeff Saturday has half-baked explanation for Colts’ baffling timeout usage in Steelers loss
Colts head coach Jeff Saturday attempted to explain his baffling use (or lack thereof) of his timeouts late in Indianapolis’ Monday night loss to the Steelers – though his reasoning was almost as shaky as the game management itself. With the Colts trailing 24-17 in the closing minute of the game and driving down the field, Matt Ryan took off to scramble on second down with 55 seconds left, sliding just short of first down yardage. Indianapolis had all three timeouts, but with precious time ticking off the clock, Saturday chose not to use one, and Ryan and Co. appeared shell-shocked...
NFL Week 13 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 13 NFL schedule
There are 15 games on the NFL Week 13 schedule with just two teams on byes this week (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers). Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 13 NFL game. All times MST. NFL Week 13 picks: Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons |...
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss
It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Steelers vs. Colts
The records may not be up-to-par, but it's hard to argue that there's some noteworthy storylines and angles to tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this evening. The Colts look revitalized after owner Jim Irsay grabbed...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed. Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in the preseason to ...
NFL games today: Bills vs Patriots opens Week 13 slate on Thursday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL Analysis Network
3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan
While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Steelers beat Colts: Eagles, Chiefs in control; Giants, Jets in wild card mix
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 in the NFL. As of right now, all four NFC East teams are on course to qualify for the playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per NFL PR: “Each of the...
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett praised for Steelers’ game-winning TD vs. Colts
A big night for Kenny Pickett. It was the fourth quarter Monday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers were third and goal trailing the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. Then, Pickett made a call that secured the victory for his team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Pro Football...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Reports: Rose Bowl agrees to CFP expansion beginning in ’24
An expanded College Football Playoff for the 2024 and ’25 seasons reportedly took a major step toward becoming reality on
Sporting News
Packers QB depth chart: Jordan Love plays well vs. Eagles after Aaron Rodgers injury
If the Packers' path to the playoffs was described as an uphill battle before the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Eagles, it could perhaps be described as staring up at a cliff after. Green Bay fell in Philadelphia 40-33 to drop to 4-8 on the season. That record puts...
Sporting News
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
NBC Sports
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan and...
