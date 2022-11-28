ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinduoduo, JOYY And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Pinduoduo Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 million before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares gained 0.1% to $65.82 in after-hours trading.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN disclosed that Wynn Resorts Macau received a provisional award of a gaming concession from the Macau government. Wynn Resorts shares fell 0.6% to $74.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting JOYY Inc. YY to have earned $0.39 per share on revenue of $607.98 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. JOYY shares fell 0.1% to $27.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO said that the Macau government provisionally awarded a ten-year gaming concession in Macau to the company’s subsidiary, Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares gained 1.1% to $6.66 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect H World Group Limited HTHT to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million before the opening bell. H World Group shares gained 0.9% to $33.64 in after-hours trading.

