Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
Pedestrian Train Fatality, Lane Co., Nov. 29
On November 25, 2022 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received information that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Rd. in Oakridge. Oregon State Troopers were first to arrive on scene and attempted life-saving efforts including CPR. However, the male did not survive. The involved male was identified as 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling of Oakridge. Preliminary investigation indicates that Berling was running westbound along the railroad tracks prior to being struck. He was reportedly wearing headphones and did not respond when train operators sounded a horn multiple times. Despite conducting an emergency stop, train operators were unable to stop the train in time to avoid a collision.
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
Highway ramp leading into downtown Corvallis to remain closed due to damage
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eastbound U.S. Hwy 20 ramp to northbound OR Hwy 99 into downtown Corvallis will remained closed until it can be repaired, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. There is not an estimate for reopening. On Wednesday, the ramp was hit by a vehicle on southbound OR...
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
An Oregon couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison today after they were linked to the overdose death of a man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41,
ODOT says to slow down and use caution while driving in inclement weather
EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
Snow possible in the valleys Thursday and Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
