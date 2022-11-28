Read full article on original website
Related
Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6
Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ actress Spencer Grammer details 2020 stabbing incident that left her with severe nerve damage
Actress Spencer Grammer, best known for voicing the role of Summer Smith on the Adult Swim animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty, is opening up for the first time about getting stabbed in the hand while attempting to break up a fight in New York City in July of 2020.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Orders New Comedy Specials
Adult Swim is known for its surreal series that the Cartoon Network programming block, with heavy hitters such as Rick And Morty and The Eric Andre Show gaining a major following. Next year, the platform will be bringing back two classic franchises via two new specials, with both set to air one week apart in February, showing that Adult Swim is more than willing to dive back into stories that might not have released anything new on their programming block for years.
‘Rick and Morty’s “Analyze Piss” Is the Spiritual Sequel to “Pickle Rick”
Time and time again, Rick and Morty has returned to the same point: as intelligent as Rick (Justin Roiland) is, he’s incapable of change. Yet one of the grossest episodes in Season 6 directly challenges that assumption. “Analyze Piss” stands as the spiritual sequel to “Pickle Rick”, an episode that not only follows Rick as he goes to therapy but shows him actually learning from it. Spoilers ahead.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
Colin Donnell Considers a Potential Chicago Med Return: 'There's Still Some Stuff Left to Explore' With Connor
It’s been three seasons since Colin Donnell‘s Dr. Connor Rhodes checked out of Chicago Med, and in that time, many other docs and nurses have come and gone through the Windy City hospital. But some have found their back, like Jessy Schram’s Dr. Hannah Asher and Yaya DaCosta’s April Sexton, prompting TVLine to ask showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider if they’ve ever considered bringing back fan-favorite Connor. “I don’t think you can ever rule that out,” Frolov told us, adding that the idea has been discussed in the writers’ room. Added Schneider: “Colin was a guy we loved working with....
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series
It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Spent His Time Away From The Show Getting His Pilots License
"Law & Order: SVU" is currently on Season 24 after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime television series of all time when it was renewed for Season 21 in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Given that it is a spinoff of "Law & Order," it has certainly had an impressive run, effectively overtaking the original. The show has a tried and true formula that works thanks to the legendary Dick Wolf and longtime cast members like Mariska Hargitay. Her position as Olivia Benson will go down in "Law & Order" history and television history, along with other prominent cast members like Christopher Meloni. He notably plays the role of Elliot Stabler, Benson's longtime partner and friend. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout their time on "Law & Order: SVU," and Meloni's Stabler even left entirely at one point (via NBC).
womansday.com
Inside the Major 'Big Bang Theory' Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
ETOnline.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)
Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Where the Characters Left Off in Season 15
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' brings back six characters from the original series. Here's what happened when we last saw the BAU in action.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Movie Characters (VIDEO)
Disney shows off a new 2D animation style in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie trailer, released Tuesday, November 29. In the animated Night at the Museum spinoff, Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) voices Larry Daley (played by Ben Stiller in the original live-action franchise), the night guard privy to the museum’s big secret. The museum’s exhibit occupants, who come alive each night, urge Larry to hire his son, Nick Daley, to be a night guard for his summer job. Nick is voiced by Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
‘Bros’ Rom-Com Starring Billy Eichner & Luke Macfarlane Gets Peacock Premiere Date
Peacock has announced that the groundbreaking romantic comedy Bros — the first from a major studio to center on two gay men — will begin streaming exclusively on the platform on December 2nd. The film directed by Nicholas Stoller is a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men — played by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. Its cast also includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, and many more. Eichner and Stoller penned the script. Stoller...
