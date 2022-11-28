Read full article on original website
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Staffordshire Police collect 120 knives in Operation Sceptre
Police in Staffordshire have collected 120 knives in a two-week campaign. Operation Sceptre saw surrender bins placed in Burton upon Trent, Cannock, Hanley and Longton police stations as well as Hanley Fire Station. Officers also carried out a series of weapon sweeps and stop and searches, with four arrests made.
BBC
King Charles to visit Bedfordshire for first time as monarch
King Charles is to visit a Sikh soup kitchen and travel on a new airport shuttle during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch. The King will visit Luton on 6 December, meeting various community groups at the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
BBC
Benin Bronzes: Nigeria hails 'great day' as London museum signs over looted objects
A UK museum's signing over of its collection of objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin is "a really great day", the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments has told the BBC. The Horniman Museum in south-east London is returning 72 items, including so-called Benin Bronzes, to...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Bailey Wright reveals World Cup heartbreak amid Australia celebrations
Sunderland defender hit with horrible news from home after famous World Cup win.
BBC
Chris Wood: Hampshire seamer agrees new one-year white-ball deal
Hampshire seamer Chris Wood has extended his contract to play limited-overs cricket at the club until the end of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old is the club's all-time leading wicket taker in Twenty20 games with 171 since his debut in 2010 and has claimed 382 wickets in all formats. He...
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
Thurrock council admits disastrous investments caused £500m deficit
A Tory-led council has admitted a series of disastrous investments in risky commercial projects caused it to run up an unprecedented deficit of nearly £500m and brought it to the brink of bankruptcy. The staggering scale of the catastrophe at Thurrock council in Essex – one of the biggest...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
