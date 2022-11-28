Read full article on original website
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Thousands of trees planted to create west Cumbria forest
A forest of thousands of trees spanning 150 hectares - the size of 210 football pitches - is to be planted along Cumbria's west coast. The project, costing £220,000, is being funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) Nature for Climate Fund. The government said...
King Charles to visit Bedfordshire for first time as monarch
King Charles is to visit a Sikh soup kitchen and travel on a new airport shuttle during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch. The King will visit Luton on 6 December, meeting various community groups at the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.
Historian David Olusoga to get freedom of Gateshead
Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga is to be granted the freedom of Gateshead, the council has confirmed. Mr Olusoga moved to the town from Nigeria when he was five years old and has spoken of his love for the area as well as encounters with racism. The Civilisations presenter...
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Cranes fledge young on Suffolk coast for the first time
Two cranes have become the first ever recorded pair to fledge young on the Suffolk coast, a wildlife charity said. The RSPB said the birds successfully raised two chicks at its relatively new Snape Wetlands Nature Reserve. It said it was a great achievement and it hoped it "kick starts"...
More than 200 Christmas trees transform Melton Mowbray church
Schools, charities and businesses have decorated more than 200 Christmas trees at a town's church. St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, is hosting its 20th annual Christmas tree festival from Friday. Church officials expect thousands of visitors to come and see the trees of all shapes, sizes and designs.
Eastbourne tops list of best 15 places to visit in the UK
Eastbourne has been named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023. The list, compiled by Time Out, covered the top 15 UK destinations for visiting next year, with Birmingham and Cardigan in West Wales winning second and third places respectively. Local experts nationwide were consulted to decide on the British cities, towns and regions worth making the trip to. “These are places with thriving food, drink and arts scenes,” says Time Out. “ They’re cities with big cultural openings and spectacular new hotels. And they all have at least one huge event (and in many cases, several)...
Dorset detectorist's medieval ring sells for £38k
A medieval ring discovered by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for £38,000. David Board unearthed the "once in a lifetime find" near Thorncombe, Dorset, in February 2019, just three months after buying a metal detector. The gold and diamond ring is thought to have been a gift...
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
Skeleton found on Cornwall coast may be shipwrecked sailor
Remains of a human skeleton discovered on a Cornish coastal path could have belonged to a shipwrecked sailor from the 18th or 19th Centuries. The discovery at Trevone, overlooking Newtrain Bay, near Padstow, was made after coastal erosion. Police and forensic experts established the remains were historic and the find...
Camping in Western Isles cemeteries to be banned
An islands local authority is to formally ban camping at its cemeteries following complaints over the summer. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it had received reports of camping in and next to graveyards in the Western Isles, including on Lewis and North Uist. The council's transportation and infrastructure committee has...
Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins’ best photograph: Weston-super-Mare in the rain
Early one morning in the summer of 2004, I left my flat in Devon and drove up to Weston-super-Mare to spend the day taking photographs. It was a particularly rainy day, hardly what most people would consider ideal weather for a trip to the seaside. I parked near the southern promenade, wandered towards the Grand Pier and then came across this bus stop. Its architecture perfectly framed the beach cafe selling cockles and mussels in the background – and the dreariness of the British summer.
Old Man of Storr Hike on Isle of Skye
The Old Man of Storr hike is one of the best Isle of Skye hikes we did, with incredible views in every direction. Even from the highway, you can sense what a special place this is, but the experience at the top makes it so much better. This is one of the top things to do on the Isle of Skye and can be done with kids.
Home Coming: Northumberland
Rothbury is located in the north of Northumberland, the last English county before you hit Scotland. It sits in the basin of a valley, straddling a river, surrounded by thick conifer forests, hills that are bald and wild and meadows of gazing heather, which, in the autumn, hold the trippiest purple. Official websites call it a “traditional market town” but everyone in the village calls it a village, and they always will. For every human here, there are four sheep.
In Honor Of Black Friday – Adopt A Lucky Black Cat!
Did you know that black cats are only half as likely to be adopted as cats of other colors? We can blame negative folklore that many western countries embrace; the black cat was thought to change into human shape to act as a spy or courier for witches or demons, bringing bad luck. But many other cultures such as England, Ireland, Scotland and Japan consider black cats an omen of good luck and prosperity.
Crowd of Guinea Pigs' Excitement Over Getting Brussels Sprouts Is So Pure
Brussels sprouts are an acquired taste for many. These vegetables can be delicious when prepared a certain way, but if done wrong, they are usually unpleasant. However, some animals feel different about this bulbous vegetable and are proving it in a viral video. TikTok user @masons_cavies has a herd of...
