Eastbourne has been named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023. The list, compiled by Time Out, covered the top 15 UK destinations for visiting next year, with Birmingham and Cardigan in West Wales winning second and third places respectively. Local experts nationwide were consulted to decide on the British cities, towns and regions worth making the trip to. “These are places with thriving food, drink and arts scenes,” says Time Out. “ They’re cities with big cultural openings and spectacular new hotels. And they all have at least one huge event (and in many cases, several)...

16 HOURS AGO