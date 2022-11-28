Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt
Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
‘I haven’t got any plans:’ Jill Scott discusses what’s next after winning I’m a Celebrity
Lioness Jill Scott has been crowned the Queen of the jungle on this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.Scott was announced the winner at the end of Sunday night’s (27 November) episode by presenter’s Ant and Dec.On Monday (28 Novemver), the former England footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain to reflect on her time in the Jungle.Host Susanna Reid took the opportunity to ask Scott if she had any plans to go into television or presenting, while joking that her job could be at risk."I haven’t got any plans,” said Scott. “When I retired, I should...
I’m a Celebrity final – as it happened: Jill Scott wins with Owen Warner taking second place
This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has finally come to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season aired on 27 November on ITV and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle in the penultimate episode, just three contestants remained: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement had been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it was Scott who...
Viewers sick of Ant and Dec's 'tongue action' comments
Viewers have been left divided over Ant and Dec's 'tongue action' comments in tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity. The ITV reality show has reached its 2022 finale, with potential winner Jill Scott taking part in the last Bushtucker Trial. For the challenge, she was forced to lay flat in...
I'm A Celebrity 2022: 'You took my Baba away!' Owen Warner speaks of his devastation after Babatunde Aleshe named fifth star to leave camp
Owen Warner spoke of his sadness that his friend Babatunde Alesha had been voted out of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp during Thursday's episode. Comedian Babatunde, 34, was the fifth person to be voted off in the public vote, as revealed by show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly on Wednesday.
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Matt Hancock reflects on ‘controversial’ I’m A Celebrity stint after show finale
Matt Hancock has said he knew joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! would be “controversial” but that ultimately “millions of people” voted for him.The former health secretary, 44, whose stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister and MPs across the political spectrum, came third during the series finale on Sunday, claiming 21.7% of the initial public vote.This placed him behind former England footballer Jill Scott in first place and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as runner-up.A few words from the Queen of the Jungle, Jill! ❤️👑 @JillScottJS8 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ymigt1GvPw— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November...
'You ruined my night' I'm a Celebrity viewers FURIOUS after controversial exit and finalists revealed
The three finalists are now confirmed but viewers were not happy.
How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Coming Out Show 2022 from anywhere in the world
The I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Coming Out show is set to be released any day, here's how you can watch the show
'I balled' I'm a Celebrity viewers in TEARS after spotting 'best moment' of the series
The 2022 edition came to an end with a very emotional reunion in the jungle...
Bailey Wright reveals World Cup heartbreak amid Australia celebrations
Sunderland defender hit with horrible news from home after famous World Cup win.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw caught out over secret feelings for Laurence
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Todd Grimshaw's secret crush on Laurence Reeves will be uncovered in new Corrie...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs Stephen Reid drink spiking twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired a Stephen Reid drink spiking twist. Twisted Stephen has been manipulating Audrey Roberts in hopes of getting his hands on her money, though he's simultaneously facing extreme financial hardship. In Tuesday's episode (November 29), Stephen secretly started delivering food for local restaurant...
Claudia Winkleman — things you didn't know about the TV and radio star
Claudia Winkleman loves her fake tan and lashings of eyeliner, but what else is there to know about the broadcaster?
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Gakpo, Gilmour, Busquets, Bale
Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC following his exit from Manchester United, which would see him earn £150m per season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Ronaldo is close to agreeing a deal with the Saudi club. (Marca - in Spanish) However, it is...
Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter meets three grieving strangers at the graveyard
Airs Thursday 8 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
BBC
Cherry Valentine: 'She loved drag and she loved people'
On George Ward's birthday, fellow Drag Race UK stars reflect on the drag queen's life and legacy. “Cherry just loved drag and she loved people. That's the main thing that sticks out for me.”. Drag performer Tia Kofi took part in the second series of BBC Three’s drag competition show...
Comments / 0