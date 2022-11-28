ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.With the holidays right around the corner, you may wonder what the best gifts for moms (whether it be your own mother, a new mother in your friend group, or your mother-in-law) are this year. Finding the best gift for the said mom in your list is, of course, dependent on the interests and personality of the person, but for starters, there are a few categories you really can’t go wrong with: beauty, self-care, health, home, and fashion. If you haven’t already started your...
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
(AP)- Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we're thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some.It shouldn't.Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment."The planet is drowning in excess stuff," says Lauren Bravo, 34, the London-based author of "How to Break Up With Fast Fashion ." "It feels more sustainable to buy from things that are already out there in the world than adding to the demand for more, more, more."Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand...
It's the best week of the year to shop for those who know that full-price is for suckers. Maybe we’re suckers for a good old fashioned holiday tradition, but there’s something truly timeless about old tannenbaum (and no we’re not talking about a similar-sounding, dysfunctional Wes Andersonian family). That said, we’re also not nearly as charming or noble as Charlie Brown, so having a threadbear tree sitting center stage in our respective living rooms isn’t going to cut it.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the big arrival, so a high-end gift can be an excellent choice. On the other hand, there are gifts for babies that new parents often don’t even realize they need. Many baby gifts can double as gifts for the parents, especially when the gift is meant to make the parents’ lives easier.

