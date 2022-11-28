ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Behind enemy lines: 5 Questions with Colts Wire

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
This week we go behind the scenes on the Indianapolis Colts as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take them on in prime time. We reached out to our friends at Colts Wire to get the inside scoop.

What is your evaluation of the Jeff Saturday hire at this point?

It was certainly a baffling move. Saturday doesn’t have any coaching experience above the high school level so it was certainly unprecedented. He’s clearly a strong leader who can command the attention of the room, and his mentality toward the organization is genuine. He brings a bit of an old-school mindset with establishing the run. Saturday certainly has the makings of a head coach when it comes to leadership. He just doesn’t have the experience. The hiring hasn’t really provided much of a spark, and their issues from before still remain. But it’s easy to see that he’s a smart mind and a strong leader at least.

If there is one positional unit you are worried about on the Colts what is it?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line. Bar none, this group has been awful. Despite being the highest-paid unit in the NFL, the offensive line has allowed 40 sacks in 11 games and has been very inconsistent generating push in the run game. With rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann taking over the starting role, there are going to be a lot of growing pains. The same goes for second-year guard Will Fries, who is getting a starting opportunity for the first time this season. But the unit simply hasn’t meshed well and whether it’s communication or simply a lack of technique, the offensive line has been the Achilles heel.

Is Jonathan Taylor back to 100 percent health?

Yes. Taylor is seemingly fully healthy. He’s been battling a nagging ankle injury while dealing with a porous offensive line. He will continue to be the focal point of the offense, especially with Jeff Saturday running the ball roughly 60% of the time on early downs. So expect to see a lot of the former rushing champion Monday night.

Who is a player who doesn’t get enough attention for how well he has played?

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart. It’s so much fun watching this man play. Holding down the one-technique, Stewart is one of the best run defenders in the NFL. Whether he’s directly impacting a play with a run stop or redirecting a running back into a different lane, he’s been nearly unstoppable this season against the run.

What is your prediction for the game?

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

It’s going to be an ugly, low-scoring game. The Colts defense has been a bright spot despite the offensive struggles being the main narrative of the season. The Steelers defensive line should feast against the Colts offensive line. It will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes, and I think the Colts defense is good enough to squeak out a win at home. Colts 20, Steelers 17

