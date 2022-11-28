ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
Washington Examiner

In Colorado, leftists look for any excuse to criticize Christians

Pluralism is dead, and if you want evidence, just talk to the Left following any national tragedy. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a deranged shooter entered Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, and killed five innocent people, injuring 19 others. A horrific incident such as this should be an opportunity for both political parties to come together in support of a grieving community. But, of course, one side had to point fingers immediately.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora councilmembers condemn anti-LGBTQ crime

The Aurora City Council has adopted a resolution condemning hate crimes perpetuated against the LGBTQIA+ community and calling on people to report incidents when they occur. Councilmember Crystal Murillo brought the resolution up for council consideration on Monday in response to the mass shooting that killed five at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. At least 22 more people were injured in the incident. The suspect was arrested...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge sides with CU in cancer researcher's discrimination lawsuit

A federal judge agreed with the University of Colorado that a longtime cancer researcher failed to show he was subjected to a hostile work environment based on his race, religion or national origin, or was otherwise threatened with termination. Priya N. Werahera, an associate professor focused on prostate cancer research...
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore

Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver opens recreation center as emergency overnight shelter

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced Tuesday the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave., will be opened as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver residents experiencing homelessness. The recreation center will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. During daylight hours, all Denver recreation centers...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Jim Janicek Is Making Family-Friendly Films About Colorado, in Colorado

Colorful Colorado can get short shrift in films, even when the stories are based here. Think Day of the Dead, Red Dawn, even Citizen Kane: all set in Colorado and not a single frame shot here. The snubs extend to made-for-television movies and TV shows: The brilliant series Community — soon to be a movie as well — was supposedly set in a suburb of Denver, but the show didn’t even bother to digitally remove the palm trees from the Los Angeles City College campus where exteriors were shot.
COLORADO STATE

