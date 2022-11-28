Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Loyola pulls away from men's basketball 84-70
VESTAL, N.Y. - Visiting Loyola Maryland (4-4) ended the game with a decisive 16-4 run to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball (3-4) 84-70 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game featured 11 lead changes and was a two-point affair with less than five...
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Loses 71-48 at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. – Kaya Ingram scored a game-high 18 points and Shannon Mulroy added 16 points, powering Cornell (4-4) to a 71-48 win over Binghamton (4-4) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Tuesday night at Newman Arena. The game marked the Bearcats' fourth straight contest on the road.
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball hosts Loyola Wednesday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball begins a stretch of three straight home games when the Bearcats (3-3) host Loyola Maryland (3-4) Wednesday night. The teams meet for the first time in three years at 6 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game will be broadcast on EPSN+.
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Cornell Daily Sun
“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY
Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree
You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Cornell Daily Sun
Dean Jens Ohlin Says Cornell Law Will Not Withdraw from U.S. News Rankings
Cornell Law School Dean Jens Ohlin released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 23 addressing the trend of top law schools withdrawing from the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Cornell will not withdraw from the rankings at this time, according to the statement. Cornell Law refrained from issuing a statement...
Latest numbers, November 28th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 to begin the week.
Owego Apalachin Schools Required to Change Native American Imaging
It looks like the Owego Apalachin School District is alone in the Southern Tier of public education institutions that will be tasked with finding new imaging for the district under a New York State Education order. Earlier this month, on November 17, the Education Department informed districts that they have...
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
wskg.org
Binghamton High School drastically expanded security measures. Has it made the school safer?
It’s been nearly a year since Binghamton High School installed metal detectors, hired a private security firm and instituted regular backpack checks in an attempt to address a spate of student conflicts last year. Hired security guards direct students through metal detectors and scan their backpacks at the school’s...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – For Giving Tuesday, the movement that promotes global “radical generosity”, Tioga Downs is giving over $1 million to dozens of non-profits across the Twin Tiers. Tioga Downs announced that it will be awarding $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations in Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford Counties. The announcement said “this year’s […]
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
