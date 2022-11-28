ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bubearcats.com

Loyola pulls away from men's basketball 84-70

VESTAL, N.Y. - Visiting Loyola Maryland (4-4) ended the game with a decisive 16-4 run to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball (3-4) 84-70 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game featured 11 lead changes and was a two-point affair with less than five...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Loses 71-48 at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – Kaya Ingram scored a game-high 18 points and Shannon Mulroy added 16 points, powering Cornell (4-4) to a 71-48 win over Binghamton (4-4) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Tuesday night at Newman Arena. The game marked the Bearcats' fourth straight contest on the road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball hosts Loyola Wednesday

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball begins a stretch of three straight home games when the Bearcats (3-3) host Loyola Maryland (3-4) Wednesday night. The teams meet for the first time in three years at 6 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game will be broadcast on EPSN+.
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY

Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree

You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Dean Jens Ohlin Says Cornell Law Will Not Withdraw from U.S. News Rankings

Cornell Law School Dean Jens Ohlin released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 23 addressing the trend of top law schools withdrawing from the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Cornell will not withdraw from the rankings at this time, according to the statement. Cornell Law refrained from issuing a statement...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America

Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca

There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – For Giving Tuesday, the movement that promotes global “radical generosity”, Tioga Downs is giving over $1 million to dozens of non-profits across the Twin Tiers. Tioga Downs announced that it will be awarding $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations in Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford Counties. The announcement said “this year’s […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy