Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Chicago First Alert Weather: Artic air moves in tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures today into the upper 50s. Strong souutherly winds continue to pull warmer air our way until the strong cold front crosses our area this evening.Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after dark.Arctic air moves in tonight once the front passes. Brutally cold in the morning with high winds and a "feels like" temperature in the single digits far west/northwest suburbs with temperatures in the teens elsewhere.Even though the forecast high is 33 degrees, it'll never feel like that. Wind chills stay in the teens all day.TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. FALLING TEMPS. LOW 27.WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 33.THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.
Is there a new Chicago PD episode tonight? (November 30)
Chicago PD has some big narrative moments up ahead. The investigation into Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) is going to come to a conclusion, and we’re going to find out if Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been right in assuming he’s guilty. There’s a lot riding on Upton’s case,...
WGNtv.com
Wednesday will see temps plunge and winds whip
THERE’S WIND AND QUITE A SLUG OF ARCTIC AIR HEADED THIS WAY WEDNESDAY–A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET UP IS TAKING SHAPE and to bring an end to Tuesday’s 50+-deg temps. Should our official Tuesday high end up 57-deg here in Chicago, my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll indicates that would produce a tie for the 5th warmest Nov 29th on the books here over the past 150 years.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy coat weather
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong cold front will pass through the area this evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few showers and storms possible, but mainly before 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will fall tonight and westerly winds will gust to 40 miles per hour.By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Clearing skies by late morning Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills remain in the teens through the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Mostly sunny, not as windy, but still cold for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.Temperatures rebound back to the low 50s on Friday, then colder again this weekend with rain chances starting Sunday.TONIGHT: Evening showers and isolated storms, then windy and falling temperatures overnight. Low 27°WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and cold. Wind chills in the teens. High 33°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36°
WGNtv.com
Wednesday Forecast: Cold and windy conditions with temps in low 30s
CHICAGO — Cold and windy conditions Wednesday with decreasing clouds to sun. Winds: W 20-25 G40. High: 31. For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: W 15-20 mph G35. Low: 20. Thursday Forecast: Sunny conditions. Winds: S 10-15 mph G25. High:...
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Brace for big ch-ch-changes, as wind & rain roll in
–BIG CHANGES LOOM—and amid strong winds in the coming 24 hours. –Temps today hit 58—a late October level—but plunge to December/January levels Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will come in 30-deg colder than today—and with wind chills factored, the air Wed is to feel 40-deg colder than today’s ABOVE NORMAL 50s. The 58 today was 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL.
fox32chicago.com
Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area
CHICAGO - Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter. Highs reach the mid...
wgnradio.com
What happens to bugs in the winter?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
WGNtv.com
CONTEST RULES – WGN Birthday Club SPARKLE
1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“NOVEMBER Birthday Club”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and Sparkle Lights Festival, Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban to begin Dec. 1
CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban will begin December 1 with 107 miles of main streets throughout the city closed off for parking from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. The Department of Streets and Sanitation states that during a buildup of snow and ice, parked cars on...
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Parked cars in downtown garages are becoming targets for thieves more and more
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers coming downtown are becoming easy targets – as crooks wait for people to park and then make their move.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday, thieves are lurking and smashing car windows in parking garages in the evening and overnight. Many people are coming back to parking garages in the Loop to find items stolen – not to mention damage to their vehicles.A garage on Monroe Street between Wells and Franklin streets was one of dozens targeted this month. It ruined a visit to the city for an Indiana couple."This trip to Chicago was mental get...
Comments / 0