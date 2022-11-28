CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong cold front will pass through the area this evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few showers and storms possible, but mainly before 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will fall tonight and westerly winds will gust to 40 miles per hour.By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Clearing skies by late morning Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills remain in the teens through the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Mostly sunny, not as windy, but still cold for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.Temperatures rebound back to the low 50s on Friday, then colder again this weekend with rain chances starting Sunday.TONIGHT: Evening showers and isolated storms, then windy and falling temperatures overnight. Low 27°WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and cold. Wind chills in the teens. High 33°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36°

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO