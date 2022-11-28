It was a stressful interview, no introductions or friendly banter. Interviewer outlined the format of the interview (40 min behavioral Qs, 10 min for 1-2 questions) then started right away. Each question probed deeper into my decision making and he even asked about the thought processes of peers and subordinates under me. It was stressful and he did seem to acknowledge that at the end. “Sorry for peppering you there” was his comment. Seemed like he was very interested to get to the core of my thinking. Only time for 2 stories. Overall, it was my most challenging interview, much tougher than HBS.

2 DAYS AGO