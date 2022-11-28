Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Duke Fuqua MBA Interview Questions & Report: Early Action / Second-Year Student / Zoom
The interview was very casual and conversational. He asked me the very standard questions:. – Tell me about yourself. The interviewer gave me a very comprehensive introduction about himself at the end of the interview and shared more about Fuqua and its opportunities. It was an excellent experience. I did...
clearadmit.com
MBA Wire Taps 263—Accounting entrepreneur. Online degree, enlisted candidate. MBB-sponsored, is GMAT good enough?
This week’s episode kicks off with an update on admissions decisions and all the latest MBA LiveWire activity. This includes Round 1 admits being released early for London Business School. Alex and Graham then moved into a quick conversation about top law schools leaving the U.S. News rankings, and whether that will happen with the MBA rankings; your hosts are not convinced. Graham highlighted the Real Humans pieces recently published for IESE and for Georgetown McDonough, and then ran down the latest employment reports for MIT / Sloan and McDonough. Alex points out that there were no real surprises in the numbers, with both schools reporting strong average salaries.
clearadmit.com
Dartmouth Tuck MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Earns Record Overall Compensation
The Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business has released its employment report for the MBA Class of 2022. The report shows Tuck graduates had impressive acceptance rates. Within three months of graduation, 98 percent of the 255 job-seeking graduates received an offer. The job acceptance rate at the three-month mark reached 96 percent for those seeking work. The median signing bonus landed at $30,000 and the median salary at $175,000. This brings the median total compensation to $205,000, a record for overall compensation for a Tuck MBA class. Ninety-three percent of graduates reported receiving a signing bonus.
clearadmit.com
Stanford GSB MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alumnus / Zoom
It was a stressful interview, no introductions or friendly banter. Interviewer outlined the format of the interview (40 min behavioral Qs, 10 min for 1-2 questions) then started right away. Each question probed deeper into my decision making and he even asked about the thought processes of peers and subordinates under me. It was stressful and he did seem to acknowledge that at the end. “Sorry for peppering you there” was his comment. Seemed like he was very interested to get to the core of my thinking. Only time for 2 stories. Overall, it was my most challenging interview, much tougher than HBS.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the MIT Sloan MBA Class of 2024
Welcome to another edition of Real Humans: MBA Students in which we get to know some new business school students and their journeys through admissions. This time, candidates of the MIT Sloan Class of 2024 share their stories and advice. A total of 408 students joined the MIT Sloan Class...
Comments / 0