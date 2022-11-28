ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
FORTVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park

The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
FISHERS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Center of attention: Fort Ben Cultural Campus has become a Lawrence destination

Once a diamond in the rough, Fort Benjamin Harrison has become a gem for the City of Lawrence. With the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority at the forefront of redevelopment, the Fort has flourished and become a destination for local residents and visitors alike. A large part of the draw is the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, a small area near the center of the previous military base that serves as a community meeting place.
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor

The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)

If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

How to prepare for cold relocation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlas Van Lines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Whiteland police: Teenager found

UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
WHITELAND, IN
