WISH-TV
Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Current Publishing
Smitten with kittens: Hamilton County’s first cat cafe set to open in Fishers
Cat and coffee lovers will soon have a unique destination at Hamilton County’s first-ever cat cafe, Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe. Located at 7852 E. 96th St. in Fishers, owner Holly Moss plans to open the cafe in January 2023 with her 20-year-old son, Collin Fields. The Smitten Kitten Cat...
tmpresale.com
38 Specials show in Anderson, IN Mar 24th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The newest 38 Special presale code is now on our site! During this 38 Special presale you’ll have a great opportunity to purchase presale tickets before their public sale 😀. Don’t fail to use this terrific chance to see 38 Special’s show in Anderson!!. 38 Special show...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park
The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
wrtv.com
Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
readthereporter.com
CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon
“We simply do not have the space, nor the capacity to care for all of the animals at the shelter right now, or new ones coming in.”
Current Publishing
Center of attention: Fort Ben Cultural Campus has become a Lawrence destination
Once a diamond in the rough, Fort Benjamin Harrison has become a gem for the City of Lawrence. With the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority at the forefront of redevelopment, the Fort has flourished and become a destination for local residents and visitors alike. A large part of the draw is the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, a small area near the center of the previous military base that serves as a community meeting place.
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
Current Publishing
Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor
The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
indyschild.com
5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)
If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
WISH-TV
How to prepare for cold relocation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlas Van Lines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
Whiteland police: Teenager found
UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
Man trapped in trench on Indy's east side rescued after several hours
INDIANAPOLIS — It took hours for emergency crews to a man trapped in a trench on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The victim was working at a construction site near South Mitthoefer Road and Rawles Avenue, near U.S. 40, when he became trapped. The Indianapolis Fire Department...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
