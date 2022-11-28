Roughly one month into the 2022-23 college basketball season, the nation’s top talents are beginning to separate themselves from the rest. For Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace, he’s been exactly as advertised out of high school as an elite defensive prospect with a budding offensive skillet. The rest of the Wildcats, however, don’t appear to have done enough through the schedule’s early stages to boost their NBA Draft stock.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO