Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Jayson Tatum cleared for Monday’s game vs. Hornets
The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum back for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but could be without a pair of starters for the matchup at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Monday, being listed as questionable due to neck stiffness. Brown was seen favoring his neck and shoulder area in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Wizards. Al Horford has also been ruled out on the second half of the back-to-back with lower back soreness. It will be the fourth game that Horford has missed this year, all of them coming on back-to-back games. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari continue to be sidelined with long-term knee injuries.
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable for Wednesday’s game against Heat
After missing Monday’s win over the Hornets, Jaylen Brown is officially questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Brown was originally a game-time decision against the Hornets, so the injury isn’t expected to be anything serious going forward. Brown...
Celtics report card: Grading the NBA’s best team after 20 games
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Here's a closer look at how everyone is doing. The Celtics are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, which makes it a perfect time to take a big-picture look at the roster. Let’s hand out some grades.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Miami Heat (10-11) visit the Boston Celtics (17-4) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction and pick. Miami has won three straight games but still sits in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are...
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Listed As Questionable Wednesday Versus Boston Celtics
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The Heat say Jovic is dealing with a foot injury. He didn't play in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return
For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration
Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics next target return date
While it still appears that Jimmy Butler’s return will come against the Boston Celtics, that return apparently will not happen until the second of the team’s two meetings this week. Since he missed the Heat’s Tuesday practice at Emerson College, the expectation is that Butler, who has missed the past six games with a sore right knee, will be back with the team for Friday night’s game at TD ...
