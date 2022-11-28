ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Jayson Tatum cleared for Monday’s game vs. Hornets

The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum back for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but could be without a pair of starters for the matchup at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Monday, being listed as questionable due to neck stiffness. Brown was seen favoring his neck and shoulder area in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Wizards. Al Horford has also been ruled out on the second half of the back-to-back with lower back soreness. It will be the fourth game that Horford has missed this year, all of them coming on back-to-back games. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari continue to be sidelined with long-term knee injuries.
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
Boston

Celtics report card: Grading the NBA’s best team after 20 games

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Here's a closer look at how everyone is doing. The Celtics are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, which makes it a perfect time to take a big-picture look at the roster. Let’s hand out some grades.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return

For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
NESN

How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics next target return date

While it still appears that Jimmy Butler’s return will come against the Boston Celtics, that return apparently will not happen until the second of the team’s two meetings this week. Since he missed the Heat’s Tuesday practice at Emerson College, the expectation is that Butler, who has missed the past six games with a sore right knee, will be back with the team for Friday night’s game at TD ...

