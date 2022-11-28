The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum back for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but could be without a pair of starters for the matchup at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Monday, being listed as questionable due to neck stiffness. Brown was seen favoring his neck and shoulder area in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Wizards. Al Horford has also been ruled out on the second half of the back-to-back with lower back soreness. It will be the fourth game that Horford has missed this year, all of them coming on back-to-back games. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari continue to be sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

