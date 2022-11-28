Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NHL Stat Pack: Bruins Streak, Blackhawks Slide and Kraken Surge
Welcome back to another edition of the NHL Stat Pack, which digs into some of the most intriguing numbers around the league. This week, we'll take a look at the Boston Bruins' record-setting dominance at TD Garden, prompt the Chicago Blackhawks to show some mercy and explore the trade market for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and ponder just how good the Seattle Kraken could be if they sorted out their penalty killing.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: Parise & Sorokin Shine During Win Streak
The New York Islanders head into December in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division. They got there despite a roller-coaster November that included come-from-behind victories, ugly losses, and questionable decision-making from up and down the lineup. The saving grace was their goaltending, led by Ilya Sorokin, and a forward group getting goals from the top nine, most notably elder statesman Zach Parise.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Mrázek, Tinordi, Mitchell, Dach, More
It’s hard to come across as anything other than a rebuild when recent results include a seven-game losing streak, which is the exact narrative the Chicago Blackhawks face at the moment. Any early-season success has been long forgotten by this point, as the club now finds itself battling from the basement of the league.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Need to Maintain Puck Awareness Against Oilers
Luke Richardson stated that Chicago needs to apply heavy pressure against Edmonton's top players of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Blackhawks welcome the Oilers to the United Center for the second time this season looking to change their game around. The last time the two faced off, Chicago ended their four-game winning streak after a 6-5 loss to Edmonton.
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.” Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory Wednesday night.
