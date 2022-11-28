ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

UW System announces $20,000 scholarship for Civics Games

The University of Wisconsin System announced a $20,000 annual scholarship on Nov. 11 to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games as well as several initiatives aimed at promoting free speech and fostering civil dialogue around citizenship and speech at the universities. Launched in 2018, the Civics Games serve...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company

When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work. Today, her four-person team has only one man. In a...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
ROSCOE, IL
Daily Cardinal

UWPD rounds out the football season with a decrease in citations at Camp Randall

Wisconsin football took on Minnesota in an annual rivalry Sunday where a number of students received citations or were ejected from the game at Camp Randall. According to University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) game day statistics, 11 students were ejected for underage drinking, four for possession of alcohol in the stadium and one for disposing of human waste. Additionally, three were ejected for seating issues, four for intoxication, 18 for possession of alcohol, one for tobacco possession and 12 for disorderly behavior. None of the ejections involved citations.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference

MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (finally!) returns to Madison

Alternative indie-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will return to Madison for the first time since 2019, performing a sold out show at the Sylvee on Sunday. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is often described as genre-defying, and it fits. Though they certainly have indie rock at their core, tracks vary from upbeat and invigorating to mellow and soothing. Lead singer Ela Melo is a certified crooner, with hypnotic vocals that scale easily from a whisper to a belt. Songs by Rainbow Kitten Surprise are invariably strong lyrically and musically, revealing new layers with each listen.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin

Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting

The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
OREGON, WI
Badger Herald

Madison must prepare for trifecta of respiratory illnesses

This winter, communities across the nation are being hit with a “trifecta” of respiratory illnesses. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 infections are all expected to rise in the colder months, and local health officials are already seeing a rise in cases indicating an earlier season than normal. This year...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin volleyball finishes regular season with 18-match win streak

The Wisconsin Badgers won their 10th consecutive match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in four sets on Friday night. Earlier in the season, the Badgers took the Cornhuskers down in three sets at the UW Field House. Wisconsin dominated the first set with a total of 16 kills and only two...
MADISON, WI
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
EAST TROY, WI
wortfm.org

Man Shot in Middle of State Street Tuesday Afternoon

It was just misting around 3:30pm this afternoon, when a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street, just off the Capitol Square. That sent nearby pedestrians streaming for safety in the nooks of nearby buildings, the mood clashing with the holiday atmosphere of lights that adorned State Street.
MADISON, WI

