FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Daily Cardinal
UW System announces $20,000 scholarship for Civics Games
The University of Wisconsin System announced a $20,000 annual scholarship on Nov. 11 to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games as well as several initiatives aimed at promoting free speech and fostering civil dialogue around citizenship and speech at the universities. Launched in 2018, the Civics Games serve...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
captimes.com
'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company
When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work. Today, her four-person team has only one man. In a...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
wissports.net
State's high school coaches react to news of Luke Fickell's hiring at Wisconsin
With news that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has been hired as the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin, we checked in with high school coaches around the state for their reaction. Fickell is no stranger to Wisconsin and the Big Ten, playing at Ohio...
Channel 3000
Nitty Gritty’s fire sparks appreciation of its storied history and late founder
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
Daily Cardinal
UWPD rounds out the football season with a decrease in citations at Camp Randall
Wisconsin football took on Minnesota in an annual rivalry Sunday where a number of students received citations or were ejected from the game at Camp Randall. According to University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) game day statistics, 11 students were ejected for underage drinking, four for possession of alcohol in the stadium and one for disposing of human waste. Additionally, three were ejected for seating issues, four for intoxication, 18 for possession of alcohol, one for tobacco possession and 12 for disorderly behavior. None of the ejections involved citations.
madcitysportszone.com
Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
Daily Cardinal
Rainbow Kitten Surprise (finally!) returns to Madison
Alternative indie-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will return to Madison for the first time since 2019, performing a sold out show at the Sylvee on Sunday. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is often described as genre-defying, and it fits. Though they certainly have indie rock at their core, tracks vary from upbeat and invigorating to mellow and soothing. Lead singer Ela Melo is a certified crooner, with hypnotic vocals that scale easily from a whisper to a belt. Songs by Rainbow Kitten Surprise are invariably strong lyrically and musically, revealing new layers with each listen.
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
oregonobserver.com
Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting
The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
Badger Herald
Madison must prepare for trifecta of respiratory illnesses
This winter, communities across the nation are being hit with a “trifecta” of respiratory illnesses. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 infections are all expected to rise in the colder months, and local health officials are already seeing a rise in cases indicating an earlier season than normal. This year...
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin volleyball finishes regular season with 18-match win streak
The Wisconsin Badgers won their 10th consecutive match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in four sets on Friday night. Earlier in the season, the Badgers took the Cornhuskers down in three sets at the UW Field House. Wisconsin dominated the first set with a total of 16 kills and only two...
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
wortfm.org
Man Shot in Middle of State Street Tuesday Afternoon
It was just misting around 3:30pm this afternoon, when a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street, just off the Capitol Square. That sent nearby pedestrians streaming for safety in the nooks of nearby buildings, the mood clashing with the holiday atmosphere of lights that adorned State Street.
