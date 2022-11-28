Read full article on original website
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Longmont Begins Innovative Emergency Healthcare Solution
Beginning last September, Longmont residents calling 911 could make a new connection with the Nurse Navigation program, an innovative healthcare solution provided through American Medical Response (AMR). The program provides options for quickly reaching the appropriate level of medical care when calling 911. Residents will see no change in the...
yellowscene.com
The Greeley Stampede’s $23 Million Economic Impact
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. For the 2022 event, the Greeley Stampede hired the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) to conduct an economic impact study which was completed by JS&A Economic Development Consulting. This is the first official study completed in over 20 years to determine the impact the Greeley Stampede has on the economy of Greeley. Overall, the study found the Greeley Stampede’s economic impact to our community totals over $23 million which includes revenue generated at the event and in the City of Greeley.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Housing & Dining increases student minimum wage to $15 an hour
Colorado State University increased the hourly wage of student Housing & Dining Services employees to $15 an hour — a $1.50 increase. “I think it’s just worth noting that this now puts working for residence and dining in a very competitive place in the market for flexible entry-level positions,” said Tyson Whitman, a second-year electrical engineering student who currently works at Ram’s Horn Dining Center.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU administration accused of targeting grad worker union
Sept. 14, the Graduate Workers Organizing Cooperative received a tip that the Colorado State University administration was ordering the custodial team to discard all GWOC pro-union posters. According to their website, GWOC is a union that advocates for Colorado State University graduate workers. Ad. In a post on GWOC’s Instagram...
Upgrades coming to DIA may increase some costs and cut others
Construction is hard to miss at Denver International Airport - but DIA CEO Phil Washington promises progress is being made on the Great Hall Project."I've challenged our team to finish this project ahead of schedule," he told CBS News Colorado.By spring of 2023, he says four new security lanes will be open. Two new checkpoints will be built as part of the Great Hall Project -- the first one opens in early 2024 and the second in mid-2026.And they'll include technology to help move passengers through faster.The airport is also conducting a study to determine if a seventh runway should...
38 Twitter employees resign at Boulder office after earlier layoffs
BOULDER, Colo. — About two weeks after dozens of Twitter employees were laid off from the company's Boulder office as part of a nationwide reduction in the company's workforce, another 38 employees voluntarily resigned. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has laid off half the company's 7,500 workforce and...
Jeffco Public Schools announces new start, end times for fall semester
The Jefferson County School District has announced new school start and end times that will begin in the fall 2023 school year.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
November is National Family Caregivers Month
Celebrated every November, National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for. caregivers. Families are the primary source of support for older adults and people with...
Colorado State University
CSU announces phased plan to provide coverage for mandatory fees for graduate assistants
Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 29. We are pleased to announce initial details of a new Graduate Assistant Mandatory Fee Coverage plan. Interim President Miranda discussed the need for CSU to take a hard look at compensation and equity for our faculty, staff and graduate assistants during the September Fall Address. With respect to graduate assistants, he referenced the need to give particular focus to fees. The Office of the President, Office of the Provost, the Graduate School, and the Graduate Student Council closely collaborated, with support by the Office of the Vice President for Research, to create a plan for mandatory fee coverage.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards
The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
denverite.com
When city officials balked, Denver’s sidewalk queen kept pushing. Voters just gave her a huge win
The way Jill Locantore describes her childhood in Colorado Springs in the 1970s sounds — please forgive the pun — completely pedestrian. Like many Coloradans both then and now, hers was a car-dependent family. Their chariot was an enormous Oldsmobile. “We used to joke about how you could...
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
broomfieldleader.com
Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield
With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
