The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
Donations to Longmont nonprofits go further through Dec. 6
Now through Dec. 6, any donation to a Colorado nonprofit will be boosted with a $1.4 million incentive fund. Colorado Gives Day is the first Tuesday of December, but every donation made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6 on ColoradoGives.org counts toward Colorado Gives Day. With support from Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community partners, all donations statewide will be matched proportionally using the $1.4 million in the incentive fund.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
KKTV
Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado. The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln. “Investigators determined this fire was...
Upgrades coming to DIA may increase some costs and cut others
Construction is hard to miss at Denver International Airport - but DIA CEO Phil Washington promises progress is being made on the Great Hall Project."I've challenged our team to finish this project ahead of schedule," he told CBS News Colorado.By spring of 2023, he says four new security lanes will be open. Two new checkpoints will be built as part of the Great Hall Project -- the first one opens in early 2024 and the second in mid-2026.And they'll include technology to help move passengers through faster.The airport is also conducting a study to determine if a seventh runway should...
Aurora man receives $800 water bill due to faulty meter
The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man's bill has been spiraling out of control. Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800..
Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grants
Aurora City Councilmember Curtis Gardner said Monday he fears some ARPA funds would have been inappropriately spent.Photo byAuroraTV.org. The Aurora City Council on Monday postponed voting on more than 20 American Rescue Plan Act grants.
Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado
DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Healthcare In Your Future Summit on November 30
The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce’s annual Healthcare in Your Future Summit will be held in the First National Bank Pavilion at The Ranch in Loveland on November 30 from 7:30 am to noon. A myriad of healthcare presentations and over 25 exhibitors will be featured at this year’s hybrid event. Professional healthcare workers and family caregivers are encouraged to attend.
Castle Rock Police offer tips, details to avoid common DougCo scams
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Colorado ranks 17th nationally for digital scam victims. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center’s annual report, over 10,000 Colorado residents reported crimes in 2021, and Douglas County residents are among them.
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps
Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
Longmont, Northern Arapahoe Tribe become sister cities to repair relationships
Since World War II, Sister Cities have brought cultures together worldwide. Now, one Front Range city is focused on repairing a relationship here at home.
yellowscene.com
The Greeley Stampede’s $23 Million Economic Impact
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. For the 2022 event, the Greeley Stampede hired the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) to conduct an economic impact study which was completed by JS&A Economic Development Consulting. This is the first official study completed in over 20 years to determine the impact the Greeley Stampede has on the economy of Greeley. Overall, the study found the Greeley Stampede’s economic impact to our community totals over $23 million which includes revenue generated at the event and in the City of Greeley.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Housing & Dining increases student minimum wage to $15 an hour
Colorado State University increased the hourly wage of student Housing & Dining Services employees to $15 an hour — a $1.50 increase. “I think it’s just worth noting that this now puts working for residence and dining in a very competitive place in the market for flexible entry-level positions,” said Tyson Whitman, a second-year electrical engineering student who currently works at Ram’s Horn Dining Center.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
denverite.com
When city officials balked, Denver’s sidewalk queen kept pushing. Voters just gave her a huge win
The way Jill Locantore describes her childhood in Colorado Springs in the 1970s sounds — please forgive the pun — completely pedestrian. Like many Coloradans both then and now, hers was a car-dependent family. Their chariot was an enormous Oldsmobile. “We used to joke about how you could...
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Denver and Partners Implement a New Healthy Homes Program
BlocPower, Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) and the City and County of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) have agreed to a three-year partnership as part of the Healthy Homes Program to expand equitable building electrification efforts in the City and County of Denver. BlocPower and EOC were selected after a competitive, rigorous process CASR developed earlier in 2022, approved by the Denver City Council and signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
