Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”

LOVELAND, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO