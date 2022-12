The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce’s annual Healthcare in Your Future Summit will be held in the First National Bank Pavilion at The Ranch in Loveland on November 30 from 7:30 am to noon. A myriad of healthcare presentations and over 25 exhibitors will be featured at this year’s hybrid event. Professional healthcare workers and family caregivers are encouraged to attend.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO