abc57.com
The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
abc57.com
Niles Scream Park Donation
NILES, Mich. --The 2022 season of the Nile's Scream Park scaring is over, with over 134 thousand dollars raised by the popular Halloween attraction for local charities. Over 450 volunteers for 18 thousand hours to keep the event alive for its 23-day run, with the money going to over 50 charities, children's organizations and civic groups, which include 6 college scholarships for local high schoolers.
abc57.com
Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer
GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
abc57.com
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates $120,000 to Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos donated $120,000 to Beacon Children's Hospital during a check presentation ceremony on Wednesday. The donation was made possible by proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational, which was held from August 12 through 14 at the...
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com
Blood drive in downtown South Bend November 30
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend on Wednesday. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the building, located at 227...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 28 - December 5
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
nwi.life
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
abc57.com
BOSS Services to partner with Berrien County Toys for Tots to host collection drive
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- BOSS Services has partnered with Berrien County Toys for Tots to be a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots collection drive. Brand new, unpackaged toys can be brought to BOSS Services every day of the week through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toys...
abc57.com
South Bend's December First Fridays boasts tree lighting, appearance from Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend is celebrating the holiday season with this year's December First Friday's event, Downtown for the Holidays, on December 2. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on the Gridiron, where families can enjoy live music, performances, giveaways, and more. At 6 p.m., Santa makes an...
WNDU
Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!. A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs. The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2. North...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
abc57.com
Free home lead inspections available to City of Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Officials with the City of Benton Harbor are urging residents to take advantage of free home lead inspections as service line replacement work is nearly completed. Inspections are available for all housing units on the Benton Harbor water supply, whether rented or owned and regardless of...
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
swmichigandining.com
McAlister’s Deli (Portage)
The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
