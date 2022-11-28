The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO