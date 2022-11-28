ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Niles Scream Park Donation

NILES, Mich. --The 2022 season of the Nile's Scream Park scaring is over, with over 134 thousand dollars raised by the popular Halloween attraction for local charities. Over 450 volunteers for 18 thousand hours to keep the event alive for its 23-day run, with the money going to over 50 charities, children's organizations and civic groups, which include 6 college scholarships for local high schoolers.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer

GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com

Blood drive in downtown South Bend November 30

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend on Wednesday. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the building, located at 227...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 28 - December 5

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
nwi.life

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
GRANGER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property

The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WARSAW, IN
swmichigandining.com

McAlister’s Deli (Portage)

The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy